Regent Seven Seas Cruises Makes Appointments in Marketing and PR

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has appointed Caroline Smith as vice president of global marketing and James Arnold as the new global public relations director, effective immediately.

With more than 15 years of strategic brand management and communications experience, Smith will lead Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ global consumer marketing strategy. She joined the ultra-luxury cruise line in 2015 as head of marketing, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) markets. In her most recent position with the company, she managed the growth of Regent’s international markets, which she continues to oversee, as well as taking on a new focus for North America marketing.

Prior to joining Regent Seven Seas, Smith was a consumer goods marketing leader managing global chocolate, confectionary and premium drinks brands. She holds a master's degree with distinction for strategic marketing management, a postgraduate diploma in marketing and bachelor’s degree in corporate communications.

Smith, along with Janice Davidson, vice president, creative and brand, and Mike Moore, vice president, e-commerce, all report directly to Jason Montague CEO and president, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

As global public relations director, Arnold will provide strategic and tactical leadership in the line's media communications and public relations efforts. Prior to joining Regent in 2020 as public relations manager for the EMEA market, Arnold spent four years as an independent PR consultant. Prior to that, he managed public relations and trade communications in the U.K. for Norwegian Cruise Line. In his past roles, he's led media launches of multiple ships, including Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Explorer.

Arnold also has secured and managed such broadcasts as the hit TV series “The Secrets of the World’s Most Expensive Cruise Ships," exclusively featuring the Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand, which aired in markets across the globe. James holds a diploma in digital marketing and a bachelor’s degree in law. In his new role, he'll report to Smith.

