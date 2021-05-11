WTTC Responds to CDC Cruise Guidelines

With the newly announced guidelines for setting sail from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) taking a necessary step forward in reopening cruising, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has shared a statement both in support of this news and calling for the restart the U.S. cruise industry.

The statement released by WTTC president and CEO Gloria Guevara said, “Due in large part to the successful rollout of vaccines and guidance from the CDC regarding safety protocols, U.S. consumer confidence in travel has increased, signaling the potential for economic growth to the severely hit travel and tourism sector within the country. While many industry partners are beginning to see signs of relief, we must pay attention to the significant role the U.S. cruise industry plays in the country’s financial recovery and the reinstatement of American jobs on both a state and national level.

“The [WTTC] welcomes the efforts made by the CDC to permit cruise ships to safely set sail again and calls for a clearer pathway forward that would allow for Americans to enjoy the experience of cruising by this summer. With ships already planning itineraries throughout Europe, Asia and the Caribbean, the U.S. travel and tourism sector, as well as many cruisers, risk the chance of falling behind the cruise industry’s rebound, and delaying the recovery of millions of jobs, if clear and manageable health protocols are not defined.”

In light of the CDC's announcement, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) had said: these instructions “confirm that there is a lot of work to do in order to achieve the goal of sailing from U.S. ports this summer."

