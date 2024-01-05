Luxury Travelers Looking for Insider Access to Destinations

Kensington Tours has shared the results of its “Luxury Travelers Survey.” Conducted with Opinium Research, the survey polled 400 adults, each from households earning over $250,000 and having experienced luxury trips worth at least $10,000 in the past five years. The study reveals that these affluent travelers are inclined to pay extra for exclusive benefits, such as insider access to destinations, no waiting in lines, and a seamless travel experience.

Key Findings

Considering that two thirds (66 percent) of luxury travelers report having felt frustrated due to waiting in too long of lines while traveling, it’s no surprise that nearly that same number (68 percent) reports that they are willing to pay a premium for the ability to skip lines, avoid crowds, and experience private tours. Other offerings that luxury travelers would pay a premium for include personalized, bespoke trips tailored to their wants and needs (66 percent), one-stop planning (62 percent) and insider access to exclusive events (56 percent).

Respondents similarly reported that their travel experiences would be somewhat or greatly enhanced by offerings typically provided by a luxury tour operator, such as access to popular attractions with no wait times (81 percent), privately guided tours without the crowds (78 percent), access to exclusive, world-renowned events (74 percent) and access to insider experiences not traditionally available to the general public (72 percent).

Other Findings

Luxury travelers take more and longer trips. Over one-third of luxury travelers (38 percent) report taking three to five trips annually, while another quarter (28 percent) take six to 10 trips, and a notable 14 percent embark on more than 10 trips each year—and most of them average two weeks or more (57 percent).

The popularity of multi-generational travel experienced a significant boost in the wake of the pandemic and continues to thrive, with 82 percent of respondents intending to increase their family travel this year. As well, a significant number of respondents (89 percent) plan to explore new destinations in 2024 with Switzerland, Norway and Portugal named as top destinations. More than 50 percent of respondents expressed interest in distinctive experiences, such as luxurious villa stays with in-house amenities and private yacht expeditions.

The most prevalent challenges and pain points include locating appropriate accommodations (41 percent), steering clear of tourist traps (38 percent) and coordinating activities (38 percent).

Good to know: Demonstrating the recognition among affluent travelers of the benefits of collaborating with luxury travel professionals, 72 percent of survey participants expressed their intention to enlist the services of travel experts for their upcoming vacation planning.

For more information, visit www.kensingtontours.com.

Related Stories

Travel Advisors Forecasting Strong Year in 2024

Study: Gen Z Women Feel Empowered to Travel Solo

Stats: Significant Increase in Female Employment Since 2010

Younger Travelers More Preferential to Traditional Travel Agents