Luxury and Experiential Trips Lead HBX Group’s 2024 Travel Trends

HBX Group has revealed travel trends for 2024. Last year, topics front of mind for global hospitality included “trip stacking” with many catching up on trips denied during the pandemic, and the continued digitalization of the hotel experience—with many of HBX Group’s predictions for the year just past coming to fruition.

“This is a year of optimism for global tourism, the first fully ‘normal’ year of travel since the turn of the decade,” said Nicolas Huss, CEO of HBX Group. “While a number of topics remain evergreen, including a focus on personalization and sustainability, HBX Group is also anticipating a shift towards wellness and increased demand for new payment options from travelers.”

New figures from the United Nations World Tourism Organization highlight the recent growth in travel, revealing that destinations around the world welcomed 22 percent more international tourists in the third quarter of 2023 than in the same period of 2022, reflecting a strong northern hemisphere summer season. International tourism receipts could reach $1.4 trillion in 2023, according to the organization.

As the global tourism sector is projected to generate a staggering 110 million new jobs in the coming decade, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), HBX Group reveals the trends that will shape the travel industry in 2024:

Experiential travel: The focus will be on favorite pastimes such as sports and shopping. With the Olympics this summer, expect a surge in travel to Paris, while Euro 2024 will see football fans flock to Germany and cricket fans will head to the U.S. and Caribbean for the T20 World Cup. Retailtainment is also expected to peak this year as consumers book holidays around shopping destinations. London, particularly for Chinese travelers, and the U.S. have always been popular but new destinations could also emerge, including Italy.

Luxury travel: Luxury travel, including the wellness tourism sector, is experiencing a surge as travelers increasingly prioritize achieving a harmonious internal and external balance in their lives. Travelers will look for more exclusive experiences this year, built around dining experiences.

Rebound of Asia-Pacific: 2024 will be the first full year for travel for Asia-Pacific since 2019. While China will lead the way, Vietnam will see a significant spike in popularity.

Personalization and automation: Research among travel advisor partners of HBX Group reveals that up to 90 percent of travelers now seek personalized solutions, catering to a rising demand for tailored and seamless trips. Partners report customers are not just after essential services, such as insurance and financial provisions, they also seek comprehensive travel packages that offer 24/7 customer support and assistance in local languages.

Daycations: 2024 will see the rise of the "daycation." A day at the beach or a hike in the mountains can be just the tonic for a work reset. Travelers can explore new places on a budget.

Rise of sustainable travel: In 2024 more people are looking for tangible, actionable information which will allow them to make greener decisions when choosing a travel provider or destination. Metrics such as greenhouse gas emissions, energy use and composition, freshwater use, air pollution and resource use are all vital to understand the impact of a trip and how travelers can reduce it.

Focus on Fintech: Cancelations, delays and staffing shortages continued to plague travel operations in 2023. This can create friction and stress for travelers, damaging brands and demanding resolution. Travel fintech offers solutions by freezing prices, changing or canceling reservations and rebooking disrupted flights, paying with whichever methods they find the most convenient.

