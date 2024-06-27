Stats: Guided Tours Gain Popularity Among Gen Z, Millennials

According to new data from travel booking platform GetYourGuide, nearly all (94 percent) leisure travelers who booked a guided tour in 2023 plan to do so again this year. The demand for local expertise is also clear, with 89 percent of travelers believing that a local guide is the best way to explore a new destination.

GetYourGuide commissioned an online survey by Wakefield Research to uncover U.S. consumers’ attitudes towards guided tours. The study was conducted among 1,000 Americans between April 10 and April 15, where "leisure travelers" were defined as those who traveled for leisure at least once in the past 12 months, and “travel” was defined as requiring an overnight stay.

The survey also revealed that guided tours are making a major comeback, and younger travelers are driving this trend. Two in five Millennial (42 percent) and Gen Z (40 percent) leisure travelers booked a guided tour in the past year, far outpacing Gen X and Boomers. This shift highlights a growing trend: younger travelers value authentic experiences curated by knowledgeable locals.

Guided tours offer an authentic and immersive way to explore new destinations. For more than two-thirds (69 percent) of leisure travelers, these tours provide a deep-dive into the history of a city or landmark. Other top reasons include the chance to explore local cuisine (40 percent) and the opportunity to meet locals (28 percent). When it comes to visiting a new city, a third of travelers are into walking (34 percent) or bus or boat (27 percent) tours, while guided tours of a famous landmark (31 percent) or a museum (22 percent) are also on their must-do list.

International travelers who find themselves in unfamiliar lands are especially keen on guided tours. A majority (58 percent) of those who traveled internationally in the past year have booked a guided tour. They are also more likely to trust locals, as most (82 percent) want a local to show them around, compared to less than two-thirds (58 percent) of domestic travelers.

Younger travelers are not just expanding their horizons but looking to broaden their palates, as well. Over half (53 percent) of leisure travelers are likely to schedule a food-focused guided tour, with numbers soaring among Gen Z (65 percent) and Millennials (63 percent).

When spending time with a stranger in a strange land, personality matters. Travelers want a tour guide who is knowledgeable (74 percent), trustworthy (64 percent) and friendly (52 percent). A sense of humor also ranks high, with close to a third (31 percent) hoping for a guide who can make them laugh.

Group dynamics play a significant role in the appeal of guided tours. Nearly half of travelers would book a tour with companions (49 percent) or in a group (48 percent). They also prefer more intimate settings, with almost half (49 percent) opting for small or private group tours. Additionally, 68 percent seek out tours led by local guides who can offer unique perspectives and hidden gems.

Guided tours are more than just a way to see the sights—they are about experiencing the world in a meaningful way. As Gen Z and Millennials lead the charge, the future of travel looks set to be more immersive, personalized and enriching.

For more information, visit www.getyourguide.com.

