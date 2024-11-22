New Locales, Custom Experiences Top Travel Trends List for 2025

Travelers are expected to be busy checking items off their bucket lists in 2025, journeying to new locales and engaging in customized experiences. A new advisor survey from TravelSavers and NEST envisions a travel landscape with fresh destinations rising to the fore and trends that provide more personalization and purpose for vacationers.

While Europe’s appeal remains strong, travelers will gravitate to less-visited locales there, as well as other corners of the world. Italy is predicted to be 2025’s top destination, as it was in last year’s survey, with Portugal also placed in the top five. But the rise of Eastern Europe, ranked second in the up-and-coming category, shows the growing appetite for the road less traveled.

In all, the Top Destinations for 2025 are predicted to be: Italy, Alaska, Portugal, the Riviera Maya (Mexico) and the Dominican Republic—in that order. Advisors also foresee exotic locales as a top trend in 2025. Japan topped the up-and-coming list, rising from number three in last year’s survey. South Africa, Morocco and Antarctica also placed in the top five.

Top Trends for 2025

All-inclusive travel emerged as the top trend, given its appeal to relaxation-minded travelers who prize its convenience and value. Family travel, river cruising, active and adventure travel and multi-generational travel completed the top five.

Bucket-list travel was named the top emerging trend, with travelers yearning to book trips of a lifetime. It was followed by personalized experiences, off-the-beaten-path exploration, authentic travel and home-style accommodations.

Evolving Niches for 2025

Family Festivities – Journeys with loved ones will thrive, with family, multi-generational and celebration travel all among the year’s top 10 trends. Families are seeking fun in the sun at all-inclusives in booming destinations such as the Riviera Maya , the Dominican Republic and Cancun . They’re also booking home-style accommodations to unite everyone under one roof.

– Journeys with loved ones will thrive, with family, multi-generational and celebration travel all among the year’s top 10 trends. Families are seeking fun in the sun at all-inclusives in booming destinations such as the , the and . They’re also booking home-style accommodations to unite everyone under one roof. The New Wave of Cruising – As young travelers chart a new course, Millennials and Gen Z are taking to the high seas and rivers. More than a dozen new ships are arriving next year to keep pace with the heightened demand. Non-traditional cruise destinations like Colombia and Egypt are trending, as well as “colocations” to Alaska and Antarctica .

– As young travelers chart a new course, Millennials and Gen Z are taking to the high seas and rivers. More than a dozen new ships are arriving next year to keep pace with the heightened demand. Non-traditional cruise destinations like and are trending, as well as “colocations” to and . Tailored-to-You Trips – Travelers are no longer booking cookie-cutter experiences. They want bespoke adventures that align with their passions. They also crave authentic connections with people, culture and nature, such as a cooking class in Lima or viewing the Northern Lights .

– Travelers are no longer booking cookie-cutter experiences. They want bespoke adventures that align with their passions. They also crave authentic connections with people, culture and nature, such as a cooking class in or viewing the . Emerging Europe – While Italy is still dominant, overtourism and the desire to explore new places are sparking interest in other European destinations. The "New Grand Tour" includes locales such as Portugal, Greece and rising stars of Eastern Europe such as Prague, Czech Republic; Kraków, Poland; and the Baltic countries.

Advisors from TravelSavers and NEST agency affiliates in the U.S. and Canada participated in the survey between October 29 and November 16, 2024.

For more information, visit www.travelsavers.com.

