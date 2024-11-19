Marriott Reveals its Top 2025 Travel Trends

Leisure travel is set to continue to grow in 2025, according to a new industry report. Marriott Bonvoy’s “2025 Ticket to Travel” research, conducted amongst 21,374 adults in 10 markets across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, shows that 42 percent of travelers plan to go on more holidays in 2025 than in 2024, while 81 percent overall said they will travel more or the same amount.

Consumers surveyed said that they plan to go on 2.3 domestic holidays in 2025, 1.8 short-haul holidays (four-hour flight or less) and 1.4 long-haul holidays. This suggests that respondents will be doing a total of 5.5 holidays or trips in 2025—the equivalent of nearly one every two months.

Emerging Trends

The research identified a number of emerging or growing travel trends. Amongst them are “Heritage Holidays,” taken to specifically explore family heritage, history or ancestry. More than a third (36 percent) have previously taken a heritage holiday and a further 32 percent plan to next year or in the near future.

Younger travelers are more likely to have done this, including 43 percent of those aged 18 to 24 and 45 percent of those aged 25 to 34, compared to 22 percent of those aged 65-plus. The key drivers behind this trend are travelers believing “It’s important to know where your family come from and understand what their life was like” (46 percent) and “wanting to see where their ancestors lived and grew up” (45 percent).

Another trend highlighted by the research includes “Bravecations”—travelers’ propensity to be braver when they go on holiday and being more likely to try things they wouldn’t at home. More than two thirds of travelers (67 percent) say that they are braver on holiday. Age plays a role with 78 percent of those aged 18 to 24 and 82 percent of those aged 25 to 34 saying they are braver on holiday, compared to 39 percent of those aged 65-plus. The top three things’ people do on holiday that they wouldn’t be brave enough to try at home are:

Try unusual food – 44 percent

Climb up something high – 43 percent

Begin conversations with strangers – 33 percent

Solidifying Trends

Other trends that emerged in last year’s research are set to become even more marked in 2025, in particular, sustainability and the use of AI.

More than seven in 10 (72 percent) say that they look at the environmental impact of their travel plans compared to 64 percent last year. Over half (55 percent) say that they checked the sustainability of the accommodation they stayed in on their last holiday, although only 30 percent did so before they booked (however, this figure is up from 22 percent last year).

The use of AI is growing rapidly when it comes to travel planning for 2025. More than four in 10 (41 percent) say they have used AI to help plan or research a holiday—up significantly from 26 percent last year. This trend is led by younger travelers. Last year, 45 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds had used AI, but this year the figure rises to 59 percent. Meanwhile, last year, 41 percent of 25- to 34-year-olds had used AI, and this has risen even further to 62 percent this year.

Accommodation Preferences

When it comes to accommodation preferences, the “brilliant basics” will remain key for travelers, with cleanliness (95 percent), price (92 percent) and location (91 percent) the most important factors across all markets. However, for 65 percent, sustainability is now a key accommodation consideration, while nearly half (47 percent) look for accommodation to be pet-friendly. Over half (55 percent) also call out the importance of accommodation catering to solo travelers.

The key priorities for travelers are “spending time with friends and family” (53 percent), followed by “treating myself” (49 percent). Although for over a third (36 percent) it is important they come back feeling healthier than when they left.

Savvy Spending

The research also shows that despite planning more holidays, consumers are looking for the best value for money from holidays in 2025, whatever their budget. The main element that would incentivize travelers to commit to a booking is “getting a special price” (52 percent).

Three in 10 travelers (30 percent) say that they always take exchange rates into account when going on holidays, but 7 percent say that they “never usually do but will in 2025.”

Shoulder season breaks, or going away in the months surrounding peak season, is another popular way to make breaks more affordable. Three quarters (74 percent) say that they have, or have considered doing this, with the main reason being to get better value (65 percent).

Source: Marriott Bonvoy

Related Stories

Travel Trends: Solo Men on The Move, Capital City Breaks and AI

Holiday Poll: 52% of Americans Likely to Travel for Leisure

Americans Will Chill in Europe for the ’24 Winter Holidays

The Top 2024 Thanksgiving Travel Destinations: Allianz