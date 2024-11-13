Holiday Season Poll: 52% of Americans Likely to Travel for Leisure

Fifty-two percent of Americans plan to travel overnight for leisure in the next four months, and hotels remain the top lodging choice for both leisure (45 percent) and business travelers (59 percent), according to a new survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and conducted by Morning Consult.

Sixty-six percent of Americans are more likely (25 percent) or equally as likely (41 percent) to stay in a hotel this fall or winter compared to a year ago.

Additionally, the survey found that 32 percent of Americans are likely to travel overnight this year for Thanksgiving, while 34 percent are likely to travel overnight for Christmas, a repeat of last year’s numbers for both holidays.

Despite this positive news, the poll found the lingering effects of inflation remain a significant hurdle to growth for hoteliers and other travel-related businesses. It found that over the next four months:

56 percent of respondents said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of staying in a hotel, up slightly from 55 percent in the spring.

50 percent said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of traveling overnight.

44 percent said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of traveling by airplane.

42 percent said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of renting a car.

The poll surveyed 2,201 U.S. adults from Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2024. Other findings include:

47 percent of respondents are likely to travel over the next four months for a family trip, 36 percent of whom are likely to stay in a hotel.

37 percent are likely to travel for a romantic getaway, 52 percent of whom are likely to stay in a hotel.

32 percent are likely to embark on a solo adventure during the holidays, 44 percent of whom are likely to stay in a hotel.

66 percent of Americans say sustainability is important to them when they travel, and 57 percent say they are more likely to stay in a hotel if it has a sustainability certification, such as Green Key Global.

23 percent of employed adults said they plan to take a business trip over the next four months, most of whom expect to stay at a hotel (59 percent).

Access to high-speed Wi-Fi is the most important technological amenity for hotel guests, as 63 percent ranked this feature as one of their top three priorities.

“Despite its many positive findings, this poll also underscores how the lingering effects of inflation continue to pose significant challenges for hoteliers and other travel-related businesses,” said AHLA Interim President & CEO Kevin Carey. “Helping America’s hotels reach their full economic potential hinges on extending and protecting pro-growth tax policies, growing the hotel workforce, and stopping onerous government regulations at every turn. That’s exactly why AHLA will continue to fight for these issues.”

View an overview of the poll results here.

