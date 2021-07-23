Aman and Remote Lands Announce Japan Culinary Tour for 2022

Aman Resorts and Remote Lands, an ultra-luxe and intrepid Asia travel designer, have collaborated to create a nine-night culinary-focussed trip to Japan between May 15-24, 2022.

The tour will be limited to a group of 16 people, who will explore the "Land of the Rising Sun" by high-speed Shinkansen bullet train, chartered helicopter and private car, and stay in a trio of Aman Resorts - Aman Tokyo, Amanemu and Aman Kyoto - while visiting Tokyo, Yamanashi, Nagoya, Shima, Osaka and Kyoto.

Among the culinary highlights, guests can enjoy unique private dining experiences, including a private geisha dinner. The group will also join a top Japanese sushi chef for a tour of the Toyosu Fish Market, home of Japan’s famed tuna auctions, which is off-limits to the general public.

A day excursion to Yamanashi will include lunch and wine tastings at top Japanese vineyards with magnificent views of Mt. Fuji, while in Nagoya, guests will get an opportunity to explore the traditional shopping street Endoji and the old town residential area Shikemichi, before enjoying its famous hitsumabushi (barbecued freshwater eel) lunch.

In Osaka, guests will be accompanied by a local guide on a street food tour and lunch to the vibrant Dotonbori district to sample local delicacies, including okonomiyaki (loaded savory pancake), takoyaki (octopus balls) and kitsune udon (large flour noodles with dried tofu skin).

Among other experiences, guests will attend a spiritual fire ritual at Fukagawa Fudo temple, which features 9,500 miniature crystal Buddha statues, and participate in a samurai sword-fighting lesson and a sumo demonstration. They will also attend a Japanese baseball game, where stadium snacks typically include yakitori, bento boxes, edamame, donburi and noodles.

Nice Touch: Spa enthusiasts would love Amanemu’s 21,500-square-foot spa, which is rooted in Japan’s sixth-century tradition of onsen bathing in magical mineral-rich waters for the cleansing and detoxing of the mind, body and soul.

The "Aman Japan Culinary Journey" is priced at $48,888 per person based on double occupancy with a single supplement cost of $13,888. For more information, visit www.remotelands.com.

