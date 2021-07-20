Cancun to Host First Annual Food + Drink Experience

Blue Diamond Resorts has announced that its first annual Food + Drink Experience will take place between between September 19-26, 2021 at the all-inclusive Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort & Spa. The week-long culinary festival will be led by 17 world renowned chefs, showcasing cuisine and mixology demonstrations, beach barbecues, signature chef pairing dinners and after-hours parties.

The celebrity chefs who will showcase their creations in the Mexican Caribbean include Aarón Sanchez, Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe, Ted Reader, Dean Max, Cindy Hutson, Rick Moonen, Bernard Guillas, Tim Grandinetti, Jorge Valencia, Federico Lopez, Reyna Garcia, Cesar Castaneda, Alfredo Romero, Freddy Chi, Carlo Magno, Rosalia Chay Chuc and Zaida Fernandez.

At the Food + Drink Experience, event-goers will get an opportunity to explore innovative flavors and fresh Mexican ingredients. The seven-day event is packed with such experiences as cooking exhibitions from Chef Cesar Castaneda and Chef Jorge Valencia; a beach barbecue with the Freddy Chi; a signature barbecue pairing hosted by chefs Ted Reader and Ray Lampe; chocolate and mezcal pairings with Chef Benjamin Nava; the first-ever Mexican Caribbean Tiki Mixology Competition, and more. David Araya, Edson Frikitiki Arzate, Alejandro Perez, Eliu Salazar, Brandon Orozco and Federico Moreno are the mixology extraordinaires and sommeliers who will present mixology demonstrations throughout the week.

Cancun's scenic setting, authentic Mexican culture, and approach to safe travel makes it an ideal backdrop for Blue Diamond Resorts’ first Food + Drink Experience, the company said in a press announcement. Since reopening to international guests in June 2020, proper health and safety protocols were put in place to ensure a safe travel experience, including COVID-19 and antigen testing for guests returning to North American locales, advanced procedures at the resort level, and more.

For more information about the Food + Drink Experience, visit www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-chic-suites-cancun/explore-royalton/food-drink-experience.

