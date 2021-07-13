Tafer Hotels & Resorts Details Mexico Expansion Over Next Five Years

Tafer Hotels & Resorts recently announce its investment initiative, encompassing the development of thousands of hotel rooms and the introduction of several new luxury properties in Mexico in the next five years. Under its new Management Services division, Tafer will double its portfolio to 8,000 hotel rooms, while generating over 6,000 direct and indirect jobs over the span, as part of the $240 million investment. The expansion will include several of Tafer’s top brands, including Hotel Mousai in Puerto Vallarta, Villa La Valencia Beach Resorts & Spa in Los Cabos and Garza Blanca Resort & Spa in Cancun.

Sasa Milojevic, chief operating officer for Tafer Hotels & Resorts, said in a press announcement that through the expansion, the company hopes to diversify its portfolio of luxury offerings. He also noted that safety and cleanliness remain a top priority.”

Over the next five years, Tafer Hotels & Resorts is positioned to become one of the largest luxury hotel groups in Mexico. As part of the expansion, Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun will be fully inaugurated, through the completion of a four-phase strategy, with the introduction of 451 additional suites, from Junior Suites to three- and four-bedroom Penthouse Residences. Upon its completion, Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun’s grand opening will take place in the last quarter of 2021.

Additionally under construction, is a 1,927-acre development in Puerto Vallarta, comprising an array of new projects, such as the expansion of the existing Hotel Mousai; the construction of La Garzetta, a new luxury family hotel; the development of Echoes, a luxury adults-only hotel; the introduction of the modern, ultra-luxury condo-hotel, Lemuria Hotel & Residences; and TierraLuna, a shopping and entertainment park with nine boutiques, four restaurants, an art walk, a farmer’s market, a family carousel and more. Forthcoming projects in the portfolio will include Hotel Mousai Cancun, Lemuria Hotel & Residences Cancun, Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Riviera Maya, and Hotel Mousai Riviera Maya.

For more information about Tafer Hotels & Resorts, visit www.taferresorts.com.

