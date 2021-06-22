Visit Mexico Opens First International Office, Located in New York

Braintivity, the private tourism company mandated by the Mexican government to handle the digital assets, official brand and promotion of all tourism for the country of Mexico, launched its new offices on June 17 in Midtown Manhattan at 444 Madison Avenue. The ceremonial ribbon cutting was overseen by consul general of Mexico to New York City, Jorge Islas-Lopez. Mexican tourism was previously supported and operated by a government-funded agency, and this represents the next step in the private and public cooperation of all promotion and marketing to attract worldwide travelers to Mexico in the post-pandemic era.

Over 200 officials of New York State, the government of Mexico and founders of Visit Mexico USA attended a grand evening event at 48 Wall Street, a national historic landmark located in the city’s Financial District. Presiding over the event was chairman of Visit Mexico USA, Kent M. Swig, along with co-founders Gary K. Levi and Alvaro Vitolo. In attendance and offering remarks were Ross K. Levi, executive director of tourism, Empire Street Development Corporation, and Carlos Gonzalez Gonzalez, director general of Visit Mexico. Also in attendance were Martha Orneals, minister of tourism, State of Puebla, and Olivia Saloman, minister of economy, State of Puebla. The cuisine of Mexico was featured along with classic Mexican libations and an extraordinary Mariachi ensemble.

Braintivity/Visit Mexico is a private organization and self-funded strategy that is bringing a new approach to marketing and promoting the entire country of Mexico. Over the past two years and during the pandemic, they have been developing platforms, creating worldwide international alliances and focusing on a strategy. The Visit Mexico unique strategy was established in 2018 under Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and with the leadership of Lic. Miguel Torruco Marquez, tourism minister of Mexico.

Under the guidance of director general Gonzalez Gonzales and Marcos Achar Levy, Visit Mexico has adopted the most advanced technology of social media tools and data analysis to modernize the tourism outreach for the country. The effort is not only focused on driving tourism to Mexico, but also on providing the tourist with the most comprehensive and health-conscious experience while in the country.

Visit Mexico will establish key offices in worldwide locations, such as Canada, Japan and major European cities, with New York City being the first international office launched in collaboration with Visit Mexico USA.

Related Stories

Los Cabos Partners With International WELL Building Institute

Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort to Open November 7

JetBlue Adds Direct Flights to Los Cabos From LAX, JFK

Mexican Caribbean Continues Rebound One Year After Reopening