Eurobound Introduces New Tour of Budapest, Vienna and Prague

Eurobound has announced a 12-day/11-night independent tour of Budapest, Vienna and Prague, inclusive of luxury accommodations and private touring. The itinerary, developed in response to increased demand for Central Europe, begins in Budapest and ends in Prague.

Four nights each are spent in Vienna and Prague, with three nights in Budapest. Included with the price of the tour are five-star accommodations with breakfast, private touring, rail travel between destinations and all transfers.

Each destination offers both a private city tour and a private full-day excursion to surrounding areas of note. An introductory tour of Budapest covers the Castle District on the Buda side, as well as the Pest side including the State Opera House, the Jewish Quarter with the Dohany Synagogue—the largest synagogue in the world—plus the St. Stephen Catholic church. The scenic Danube Valley is the focus of a full day tour, including the ruins of Visegrad Castle, Esztergom Basilica, plus the village of Szentendre, with its museums and galleries.

In Vienna, a half-day city tour includes Schonbrunn Palace, while a full-day excursion to the Wachau Valley unveils its hills and vineyards. The excursion begins with a visit to the Baroque Abbey of Melk, followed by a boat ride to the picturesque town of Durnstein, overlooking the Danube, and a walking tour of the town’s small lanes.

Prague Castle and the Strahov Monastery, whose imposing library rooms date back to the 17th century, are highlighted on a half-day tour. The tour covers the Castle complex, including St. Vitus Cathedral, the Royal Palace, and Golden Lane, with its small dwellings, once housing the castle’s guards and artisans. A full day is devoted to Cesky Krumlov, cultural center of Southern Bohemia in the 16th century. A UNESCO World Heritage site, the town combines Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque architecture, and is crowned by Cesky Krumlov Castle, built on the banks of the Vltava River.

