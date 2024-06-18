Kensington Tours Launches U.K. Trips to On-Screen Locations

Kensington Tours has reported an increase in demand of more than 20 percent for travel to the United Kingdom. This includes 33 percent specifically to Scotland and a 300 percent increase to Wales where television and film production is a major driver of tourism. According to a report by the U.K. Global Screen Fund and the British Film Institute, 66 percent of U.S. travelers begin their U.K. travel plans based on stage and screen draws such as the “Harry Potter” series, “Game of Thrones” and “Downton Abbey.”

To that point, Kensington Tours has launched a new set of itineraries exploring the U.K.'s most popular film and TV locales. Here are a few highlights:

Picture Perfect: Cinematic England & Wales – This nine-day trip spans London , Bath , Cardiff and the Brecon Beacons , allowing travelers to uncover film, movie and literary sites alongside a private guide. These include Hay-on-Wye , dubbed the “World’s First Book Town,” and immersive experiences following in the footsteps of characters from the Regency balls of Jane Austen and “Bridgerton” to the 'Time Lords in Cardiff,' and from Sherlock to William Shakespeare’s London.

– This nine-day trip spans , , and the , allowing travelers to uncover film, movie and literary sites alongside a private guide. These include , dubbed the “World’s First Book Town,” and immersive experiences following in the footsteps of characters from the Regency balls of Jane Austen and “Bridgerton” to the 'Time Lords in Cardiff,' and from Sherlock to William Shakespeare’s London. Heart of England: London, Bath & Stonehenge – This seven-day trip includes all the key sights of London on a private walking tour, including landmarks such as St. Paul’s Cathedral and Buckingham Palace . Guests will also enjoy an afternoon tea experience, explore the British Museum with a private guide and tour the streets of Bath, renowned for its Regency architecture. Additionally, “Bridgerton” fans will visit sites such as the Royal Crescent where the latest season of the popular series was filmed.

– This seven-day trip includes all the key sights of London on a private walking tour, including landmarks such as and . Guests will also enjoy an afternoon tea experience, explore the with a private guide and tour the streets of Bath, renowned for its Regency architecture. Additionally, “Bridgerton” fans will visit sites such as the where the latest season of the popular series was filmed. Literary Lake District & Yorkshire – On this eight-day trip, a private guide will lead visitors through the Roman relics in Bath as well as the settings of classics such as “Wuthering Heights,” “The Secret Garden,” “Dracula” and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.” The charm of the locales also helped inspire Taylor Swift ’s “The Tortured Poets Department.” Guests can explore the Lake District is on a scenic boat ride.

– On this eight-day trip, a private guide will lead visitors through the Roman relics in Bath as well as the settings of classics such as “Wuthering Heights,” “The Secret Garden,” “Dracula” and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.” The charm of the locales also helped inspire ’s “The Tortured Poets Department.” Guests can explore the Lake District is on a scenic boat ride. Quintessential Cotswolds: London, Bath, Cotswolds, Oxford – This seven-day itinerary offers a journey through the landscapes that inspired writers such as Jane Austen, C.S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien and Shakespeare.

– This seven-day itinerary offers a journey through the landscapes that inspired writers such as Jane Austen, C.S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien and Shakespeare. Outlander’s Scotland – Inspired by the popularity of the “Outlander” series, this itinerary includes an opportunity to marvel at Mrs. Baird’s B&B in Falkland and take in the landscapes and lochs of Glen Affric . Private guided tours of Edinburgh and Glasgow offer deep dives into Scottish culture and history. An overnight stay at the Inverlochy Castle is also included.

– Inspired by the popularity of the “Outlander” series, this itinerary includes an opportunity to marvel at Mrs. Baird’s B&B in Falkland and take in the landscapes and lochs of . Private guided tours of and offer deep dives into Scottish culture and history. An overnight stay at the is also included. Kaleidoscope of Scotland: Festivals, Highlands & Edinburgh Military Tattoo – The Kaleidoscope of Scotland, a festival running August 2-24, is perfect for those who love the energy of live theater and performance. This trip includes an evening of Royal Marines and Highland dancing, learning the art of whisky-making with a tour and tasting at a 19th-century distillery and an overnight stay in a castle.

– The Kaleidoscope of Scotland, a festival running August 2-24, is perfect for those who love the energy of live theater and performance. This trip includes an evening of and dancing, learning the art of whisky-making with a tour and tasting at a 19th-century distillery and an overnight stay in a castle. Wales Grand Journey – Travel to Wales is becoming increasingly popular. Cardiff, in particular, has gained attention as a city that often stands in for other locations in film and television. Just as Toronto frequently doubles for New York and Vancouver for Los Angeles , Cardiff has been the backdrop for numerous productions including the latest season of “Doctor Who,” the second series of “Welcome to Wrexham” and more. This nine-day itinerary includes London, Cardiff, Tenby , Aberystwyth , Anglesey and the Brecon Beacons. Travelers can explore Wales’ castles, ancient ruins and small towns with a private guide as well as enjoy tasting tours in Cardiff and a visit to a local vineyard.

– Travel to Wales is becoming increasingly popular. Cardiff, in particular, has gained attention as a city that often stands in for other locations in film and television. Just as frequently doubles for and for , Cardiff has been the backdrop for numerous productions including the latest season of “Doctor Who,” the second series of “Welcome to Wrexham” and more. This nine-day itinerary includes London, Cardiff, , , and the Brecon Beacons. Travelers can explore Wales’ castles, ancient ruins and small towns with a private guide as well as enjoy tasting tours in Cardiff and a visit to a local vineyard. London Family Explorer – The release of the new “Paddington” movie is set to spark a surge in family travel to London. This seven-day itinerary includes visits to the city’s signature sights on a privately guided tour. Families will also enjoy a theater experience with skip-the-line tickets to the “Matilda” musical. The package features a mystery adventure through the British Museum and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Harry Potter studio.

For more information, visit www.kensingtontours.com.

