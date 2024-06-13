Virgin Hotels to Open First London Property This August

Virgin Hotels, the luxury lifestyle hospitality brand by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, has announced its first London property in Shoreditch. The 120-key Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch is slated to open on August 1, 2024. Continuing its global expansion, London will be the eighth Virgin Hotels location as it brings the brand back to its birthplace, where it all started for Branson and the Virgin Group. It will become the 17th property for the wider Virgin Hotels Collection, which just announced a new property in Kenya, and follows the launches of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and Virgin Hotels New York in 2023. The hotel will form part of a long-term agreement between Virgin Hotels and Reuben Brothers.

What can you expect? The 120-key hotel is located in the center of Shoreditch in London’s East End. Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch will house the Spanish restaurant BiBo in association with Chef Dani Garcia, a rooftop bar, pool, restaurant, private members club, gym and treatment rooms, all managed by Ibiza’s Blue Marlin.

The announcement of a London hotel will see Virgin Hotels’ The Know loyalty program and Virgin Red, the rewards club from Virgin, have a home in London for their members to stay and earn Virgin Points, with more details to be announced later this year.

Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch will begin accepting bookings in early July for reservations starting August 1, 2024.

For more information, visit www.virginhotels.com/london-shoreditch.

