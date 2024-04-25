Now Open: art’otel London Hoxton

The contemporary lifestyle hotel brand art’otel, owned by PPHE Hotel Group, has announced the opening of art’otel London Hoxton. This is its second London-based property following the opening of art’otel London Battersea Power Station in 2023.

In collaboration with Eyal Shoan of interior design studio Digital Space, signature artist Dean Stockton, better known as D*Face, will have his works in all bedrooms and public spaces, curating everything from large-scale sculptures and murals to bespoke details. The hotel will also house two original Banksy pieces.

Pretty cool: Guests can participate in the hotel group’s signature art’beat program, which highlights cultural and artistic events. The art’otel gallery provides opportunities for up-and-coming talent in addition to established artists. The art’beat cultural programming emphasizes art, music, fashion, wellness and culinary events for guests and locals alike.

The hotel has 357 guestrooms and 48 suites, all with skyline views. Food and beverage options include The Brush and All Day Grand Cafe, Lounge & Cocktail Bar, highlighting European signature bites and cocktails. A destination restaurant will be opening in late 2024 on the 25th floor. Other facilities include an indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room, a skyline gym on the 26th floor and spa with four treatment rooms. The spa showcases products and treatments from Proverb, which uses only vegan, organic and natural ingredients such as proteins, antioxidants and enzymes. Spa treatments range from massages and facials, to nail treatments and full-body experiences.

Good to know: The new hotel offers flexible events spaces for up to 300 guests, plus a 60-seat auditorium for movie screenings and product launches.

The second London destination is located at 1-3 Rivington Street and will join existing art’otel properties in Europe, including Rome (opening in the first half of the year), Amsterdam, Berlin, Zagreb and Cologne.

For more information, visit www.artotellondonhoxton.com.

