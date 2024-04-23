Kensington Tours Launches Groups Specialist Department

Kensington Tours has announced the launch of its new dedicated Groups Specialist department. This specialized team will focus on curating trips for private groups of 10 people or more, catering to families planning multi-generational adventures, friends seeking group travel experiences, or corporate group trips.

While Kensington Tours has always offered group travel services, the introduction of the Groups Specialist department brings expertise not only in destination knowledge but also in managing the complexities, operations and dynamics inherent in coordinating large groups. This includes everything from coordinating varying same-day tour experiences for different members of the group to organizing travel from several locations.

The Group Specialists at Kensington Tours are equipped with added operational experience specifically tailored to the dynamics of larger groups. Clients can expect curated itineraries filled with authentic cultural experiences, private guides and drivers dedicated to their group, seamless navigation of all logistical challenges and 24/7 support, anywhere in the world.

Good to know: To celebrate the launch of the new Groups Specialist Department, Kensington Tours is offering a cash bonus (provided on a prepaid VISA card) for each new booking made between now and June 30, 2024, for travel through December 31, 2025.

Kensington Tours continues to offer new products and enhancements for those seeking luxury private guided travel. Most recently this included the launch of its sister company, Kensington Yachts, a dedicated full-service private yacht charter brokerage as well as expansion to its Voyages by Kensington Tours product that combines the luxury and relaxation of river and ocean cruises with the depth and authenticity of private guided land experiences.

For more information, visit www.kensingtontours.com.

