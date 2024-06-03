New Golf Travel Brand Emerges From Old Sod Travel

Old Sod Travel has announced the launch of its new specialty brand, Old Sod Golf. Born from the significant amount of golf trips hosted each year, the new brand is dedicated to curating golf trips to Scotland, considered the birthplace of golf, as well as to Ireland, England and Wales. Old Sod Golf offers personalized luxury golf experiences.

“Golf has always been an integral part of our business. We’ve seen first-hand the joy and excitement our clients experience when they step onto these iconic courses,” said Tom Casey, founder of Old Sod Travel. “With Old Sod Golf, we’re further dedicating a team catering specifically to those bucket-list golf destinations.”

From booking tee times at the St. Andrews courses in Scotland to hosting golf tournaments and helping clients discover scenic hidden gems throughout Europe, the Old Sod Golf team is dedicated to making these trips a reality. Their team of travel consultants possesses in-depth knowledge of the courses and destinations. Their custom-made itineraries ensure a seamless journey.

For more information, visit www.oldsodgolf.com.

