Indonesia, Dubai and Rwanda Latest Recipients of WTTC “Safe Travels” Stamp

The popular holiday hotspots Indonesia, Dubai and Rwanda are among the latest destinations to begin using to the global safety and hygiene stamp created by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). The growing list of endorsements have come from many major holiday and city destinations around the world, such as Sharjah, U.A.E, and Malaga, which joins the growing list of Spanish summer sun destinations, including Alicante and Benidorm.

In addition, Costa Rica, Tobago and Tanzania have signed up to receive the safety stamp.

WTTC created the “Safe Travels” stamp to allow travelers to identify destinations and businesses around the world that have adopted the global standardized health and hygiene protocols. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has supported the WTTC "Safe Travels" stamp.

Since the launch of the WTTC “Safe Travels” stamp, countries, cities and other destinations around the world have now adopted WTTC’s new protocols. As part of the protocols, these worldwide measures provide consistency and guidance to travel providers and travelers about the new approach to health, hygiene, deep cleansing and physical distancing, in the “new normal” of COVID-19 world.

The protocols were devised following the experience of WTTC members dealing with COVID-19 and based on guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Visit https://wttc.org.

