Malta's Blue Lagoon Rolls Out New Protective Measures

The Malta Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the country's tourism ministry and other entities and authorities, rolled out a new visitor booking system aimed at preserving and protecting the delicate ecosystem of popular tourist spot Blue Lagoon and enhancing visitor experience starting May 1.

During the summer months, especially peak hours, Blue Lagoon recorded up to 12,000 visitors in 2024. The new booking system will reduce visitation traffic by two-thirds, capping access to Blue Lagoon to 4,000 visitors at any one time.

Operating under the motto “Book, Protect, Enjoy,” this initiative is part of a broader two-year sustainability effort led by Team Blue Lagoon—a multi-agency task force comprising the Malta Tourism Authority, Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Ministry for Gozo and Planning, Transport Malta, the Environment and Resources Authority, the Malta Police Force, LESA, and the Civil Protection Department.

What does this mean? Over the course of 2025, visitors to Blue Lagoon can expect to see safer, extended swimming zones; improved waste management; additional sanitation facilities and increased enforcement throughout.

The booking system is free and accessible via bluelagooncomino.mt. Visitors arriving by private or commercial vessel must reserve a time slot to access the area. Three time slots are available each day are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 1.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.; and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Upon booking, visitors receive a unique QR code and wristband, which must be presented to coastal and land entry point officials. Additional personnel will be present during the initial launch to help guide visitors unfamiliar with the new system.

This initiative reflects Malta’s ongoing commitment to balancing tourism with environmental responsibility, ensuring the Blue Lagoon remains a pristine and enjoyable destination for future generations.

For more information, visit www.visitmalta.com.

