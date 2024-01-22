Malta Names First "Wine Ambassador" to Promote Destination's Varietals

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) has appointed Joséf Bonello as the first ambassador for the promotion of the wines of Malta and Gozo. In this new role, Bonello will aim to raise the profile and knowledge of Maltese wines, both locally and internationally. The Malta Tourism Authority expects that Bonello will succeed in his mission to establish a brand identity for The Maltese Islands’ wines and also Mediterranean wines through his experience and love of the wine sector.

Bonello’s wine journey began more than 30 years ago when a local winery presented him with an opportunity to market its range of Maltese wines. Throughout his career, he gained experience with local winemakers and wine importers who gave him the opportunity to represent wines from around the world. Additionally, the Wine & Spirit Education Trust provided him with the academic foundations that fueled his enthusiasm for wine.

Over the past 40 years, the Maltese wine scene has experienced tremendous growth since the combination of wine and gastronomy is a niche that appeals to a wide audience.

“After successfully achieving the goals of the recovery phase for Malta’s tourism industry, with a record tourism performance in 2023, MTA has now moved into the second phase of the 2021–2030 tourism strategy, which calls for the rethinking of the tourism experience that the Islands are to offer to prospective visitors,” said MTA’s CEO, Carlo Micallef. "The wine and gastronomy segment is a strong motivator of quality tourism that seeks a memorable experience, sustainable tourism operations and is also willing to spend more for the right product. I strongly believe that Joséf’s extensive knowledge and experience in the wine industry will help us develop this tourism product in cooperation with Malta and Gozo’s wine industry. Our objective is to provide our guests with an unforgettable experience and at the same time establish alta and Gozo on the international wine scene."

Malta’s vineyards invite visitors to enjoy exclusive access to their tasting rooms. Guests can step onto one of their terraces and enjoy a glass of wine overlooking the vineyards and scenery of the countryside. Connoisseurs will especially appreciate the indigenous Maltese grapes—the girgentina and the gellewza. Many of the local wineries offer visitors wine tasting tours.

Malta also offers travelers a diverse culinary experience with six Michelin-starred restaurants, four Bib Gourmand and 25 Recommended. Visitors can also indulge in local street foods including the Maltese Pastizzi (cheese- or pea-filled pastries).

For more details, visit www.visitmalta.com or www.visitgozo.com.

