Festival Napa Valley Announces First Look at 2024 Summer Season

Festival Napa Valley’s 2024 Summer Season is set to take place at venues throughout Napa Valley from July 6 to 21. The Summer Season Patron Experience runs July 12–21. What can you expect? The festival presents international stars and budding talent in productions featuring classical, jazz, contemporary, opera, dance and more, all paired with Napa Valley’s food, wine and hospitality.

Top events include “Maria Manetti Celebrates La Dolce Vita” honoring actress Sophia Loren; “Mancini at 100” with Shelly Berg and Frost School of Music’s Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra; “Uytengsu Family Opening Night” with soprano Pretty Yende and tenor Jonathan Tetelman; a production of Mozart’s opera “Abduction from the Seraglio” conducted by Kent Nagano and directed by Jean-Romain Vesperini; performances by pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, violinist Ray Chen, soprano Lisa Delan, "genre-defying" ensemble Time for Three and modern dance group BODYTRAFFIC; plus the festival’s signature Taste of Napa celebration of food and wine.

The headliner and chef for the 2024 Arts for All Gala, capping Festival Napa Valley’s opening weekend July 12-14, will be announced January 9.

Daily admission-free Festival Live! concerts with participants from the Frost School of Music at Festival Napa Valley’s Blackburn Music Academy and the Manetti Shrem Opera Program, the Bouchaine Young Artist series, and the family-friendly Novack Concerts for Kids series highlight the festival’s commitment to bring the arts to all. A full schedule of events will be announced on March 13, 2024.

Venue and event hosts include ADAMVS, Alpha Omega, Antinori Napa Valley, Bouchaine Vineyards, Castello di Amorosa, Charles Krug, Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Copia, Del Dotto Vineyards, HALL St. Helena, The Meritage Resort and Spa, Napa Valley College, Nickel & Nickel, ONEHOPE Winery, Raymond Vineyards, Spottswoode Winery, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Sterling Vineyards, Tamber Bey Vineyards and The Donum Estate.

Performances take place on the Festival Napa Valley Stage at Charles Krug in St. Helena, the Ecolab Theatre and Jackson Family Wines Amphitheater at CIA at Copia in Napa, Nickel & Nickel in Oakville, and at wineries, resorts, and estates throughout Napa Valley.

Concert ticket prices will be announced; many are admission-free. Taste of Napa tickets range from $125 to $295. Patron Passes include a tax-deductible donation that underwrites free and affordable concerts and vary in price. Access to special events such as Vintner’s Luncheons, Patron Dinners, and the Arts for All Gala are available through Patron Passes. Multiday Patron Passes and early-bird Taste of Napa tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, by calling 707-346-5052 or emailing [email protected]. Individual concert tickets go on sale March 13, 2024.

For more information, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org.

Related Stories

Three National Scenic Trails Become U.S.' Newest National Parks

California's La Playa Hotel Reopens After $15 Million Makeover

Catskills Retreat Scribner’s Lodge Unveils Luxe Cabins

New Resort Opens on Orlando's International Drive