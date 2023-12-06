New Resort Opens on Orlando's International Drive

Villatel Orlando Resort, a "villa hotel" offering private villa rentals with hotel-style standards and amenities, made its debut in Orlando last month. Developed in partnership with Villatel’s sister company, Baseline Property Group, the $500 million resort is set on 77 acres in Orlando’s premier tourism district, minutes from the area’s most iconic attractions—most notably, the Universal Orlando theme parks (eight minutes down the road), the Walt Disney World theme parks, and the multibillion-dollar Epic Universe theme park, slated to open in 2025.

"Our concept reimagines the short-term vacation rental space by offering a custom product that’s consistently beautiful and clean, and a service level that’s always reliable," explained Stephen Lobell, CEO of Villatel, in a press statement. "For any guest debating the merits of booking a hotel room or a vacation rental in Orlando, our response is: Why not get the best of both? Your own fully equipped kitchen, expansive living spaces, game loft, pool, en-suite bedrooms and a variety of resort amenities, all cleaned and serviced to upscale hotel standards. Not to mention, the resort is just a stone’s throw from the city’s top attractions in arguably the most prime location in all of Orlando. As excited as we are to bring the first set of villas to market for guests to enjoy, the launch of our remaining 400-plus units and sprawling water park and amenity center will really take this destination to another level.”

What can guests expect? The team of in-house creatives at Immersive Scenic Studios, another sister company of Villatel’s, is building themed kids’ bedrooms and entertainment spaces—ranging from home theaters to arcades to game lofts. If one wishes to visit parks or other local attractions, Villatel’s concierge-style service provides support and recommendations.

Come 2024, Villatel Orlando Resort will further transform the guest experience with the debut of its custom-built resort amenity center, which will include a community clubhouse, grand pool, adventure waterpark with multi-story slides and lazy river, plus a fully equipped fitness center, full-service restaurant and grill, wet and dry children’s playgrounds, as well as bocce, basketball, and pickleball courts. Upon completion in 2025, the entire resort will have 526 units, comprising 256 apartment-style suites and 270 grand single-family homes of varied sizes.

Villatel Orlando Resort caters to travelers of all kinds, from families to couples to friends.

For more information, visit www.villatel.com.

Related Stories

The Vendue, Charleston Completes Transformation

Just Back: Pollença, an Off-the-Beaten-Path Delight in Mallorca

AHLA Supports New Bill Targeting Hidden Hotel Fees

Marea Beachfront Villas in Mexico Launches Wellness Retreats