AHLA Supports New Bill Targeting Hidden Hotel Fees

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President and CEO Chip Rogers is supporting the No Hidden Fees on Extra Expenses for Stays (or FEES) Act, which was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Reps. Young Kim and Kathy Castor.

This bill, according to Rep. Kim's website, prohibits unfair or misleading price advertising for places of short-term lodging and requires accurate price listings that include all mandatory and resort fees.

“The No Hidden FEES Act creates a single standard for mandatory fee display across the lodging industry—from short-term rental platforms to online travel agencies, search engines, metasearch sites and hotels," Rogers said in a statement. "This legislation would ensure that wherever consumers shop for lodging, mandatory fees are included in the price they see. AHLA is grateful for the leadership of Reps. Kim and Castor in fighting to level the playing field for all types of lodging providers and distributors. We look forward to helping get this important legislation to the president’s desk.”

AHLA’s most recent data shows only 6 percent of hotels nationwide charge a mandatory resort/destination/amenity fee, at an average of $26 per night.

The bill is also supported by Consumer Reports and the National Consumers League.

AHLA also supports The Hotel Fees Transparency Act—similar legislation introduced in the Senate by Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Jerry Moran.

This story originally appeared on www.hotelmanagement.net.

