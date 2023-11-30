Curio Collection by Hilton Celebrates 150th Hotel Milestone

Curio Collection by Hilton is recognizing a robust year of openings that have paved the way for the brand to reach its 150th opening by the end of 2023. The addition of 19 properties to the portfolio by year’s end, including the debut of 10 first-in-market hotels, reaffirms the brand’s commitment to providing travelers with distinct experiences worldwide.

Curio Collection by Hilton celebrates a year of tremendous growth, planting first-in-location flags including: Hotel Montera Madrid, Curio Collection by Hilton; The Godfrey Detroit, Curio Collection by Hilton; and The Drayton Hotel Savannah, Curio Collection by Hilton. In addition, the following properties will debut before year’s end, marking the brand’s milestone of 150 hotels:

Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton – Debuting as East Africa ’s inaugural Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in late November, Kwetu Nairobi in Kenya is a 102-room hotel overlooking the Karura Forest . Facilities include a rooftop bar, specialty restaurant, meeting rooms, a heated swimming pool, fitness center and spa.

– Debuting as ’s inaugural Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in late November, Kwetu Nairobi in is a 102-room hotel overlooking the . Facilities include a rooftop bar, specialty restaurant, meeting rooms, a heated swimming pool, fitness center and spa. La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton – On the southern coastline of Phu Quoc Island , the first Curio Collection by Hilton in Vietnam will open in December. La Festa Phu Quoc offers 197 Mediterranean-style rooms, four dining options and various leisure facilities.

– On the southern coastline of , the first Curio Collection by Hilton in will open in December. La Festa Phu Quoc offers 197 Mediterranean-style rooms, four dining options and various leisure facilities. Columbus Hotel Monte-Carlo, Curio Collection by Hilton – Located across from Princess Grace Rose Garden and within steps of the Prince’s Palace of Monaco , this 181-key hotel with Mediterranean dining at its Tavolo restaurant is set to open this month.

– Located across from and within steps of the , this 181-key hotel with Mediterranean dining at its restaurant is set to open this month. Next Hotel Melbourne, Curio Collection by Hilton – This 255-key hotel is inspired by world travel and its local neighborhood. Highlights include thoughtfully designed décor, artwork and La Madonna restaurant and bar.

– This 255-key hotel is inspired by world travel and its local neighborhood. Highlights include thoughtfully designed décor, artwork and restaurant and bar. Hualta Hotel Mendoza, Curio Collection by Hilton – Set in the heart of Argentina ’s wine region, this is the city’s first winery hotel with a design that immerses guests in the winemaking process, from vine to glass. The seven-story property opened in September and has 67 rooms, many with balconies offering panoramic views.

– Set in the heart of ’s wine region, this is the city’s first winery hotel with a design that immerses guests in the winemaking process, from vine to glass. The seven-story property opened in September and has 67 rooms, many with balconies offering panoramic views. The Rif at Mangrove Beach Corendon Curacao All-Inclusive, Curio by Hilton – This all-inclusive retreat overlooking the Caribbean Sea debuts in December. Facilities include 20 restaurants and lounges, five pools, fitness center and more.

As Curio Collection by Hilton heads into its 10th anniversary year in 2024, the brand is anticipated to open more than 20 new properties, including debuts in Croatia, the Dominican Republic and China, as well as six new properties in the Middle East and Africa. With over 80 hotels in the pipeline, travelers will find Curio Collection hotels opening in a range of destinations in 2024 and beyond, including at an elevation of 2,000 feet in the North Georgia Mountains at Cloudland at McLemore Lookout Mountain, Curio Collection by Hilton; Anglo American Hotel Florence, Curio Collection by Hilton in Tuscany; and along the Portuguese Riviera with the opening of Legacy Hotel Cascais, Curio Collection by Hilton.

