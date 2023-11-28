Hilton's LXR Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Bali

Hilton has announced the opening of Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts, marking the brand’s first resort in Southeast Asia.

Located on the island’s southernmost tip at Ungasan, Umana Bali affords some of the destination’s most stunning ocean views. With 72 villas, the resort is laid out in cascading terraces atop limestone cliffs. Prior to arrival, the resort team curates each touchpoint—from a bespoke minibar and floating in-villa breakfasts to a customized itinerary of experiences hand-picked by an appointed Curator.

To explore Bali, guests can take a helicopter ride for a bird’s-eye view of Mount Batur’s volcanic pinnacle, followed by a beachside bonfire barbecue. Other activities include stargazing with a resident astronomer, kite-making with a master kite builder, and local cooking classes within a home kitchen. Wellness experiences include ceremonies and rituals to purify, bless and celebrate, as well as meditations and consultations with priests and temple elders.

Umana Bali is part of the Hilton Honors guest-loyalty program. As an inaugural offer, Hilton Honors members will receive 10,000 bonus points with a minimum stay of three nights booked from December 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024.

For more information, visit www.hilton.com.

