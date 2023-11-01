First ME by Meliá Hotel Coming to Asia Pacific in 2027

Meliá Hotels International has announced ME Guangzhou, a collaboration between ME by Meliá and Guangzhou Aocheng Investment Company Ltd., set to open in 2027. The opening of this property signifies a milestone for ME by Meliá as it makes its debut in the Asia Pacific region.

ME Guangzhou will offer 120 rooms and suites, plus various dining options, including an all-day dining restaurant, specialty venues, a Mediterranean-style bistro and a rooftop bar. The property will also house versatile event spaces, including ballrooms and meeting rooms, as well as a spa and a fitness center. ME Guangzhou will celebrate contemporary culture, curating unique cultural and artistic experiences by intertwining avant-garde art, design, fashion and music.

The property’s central location also offers views of the Pearl River, just steps away from Guangzhou’s popular landmarks such as the Dan Jia Watery Region and Huangpu Military Academy.

ME Guangzhou will be located at Guangzhou Macau Place, within Huangpu Bay Business Circle. The region is on a path of growth and progress, with the construction of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Express Rail Link next year connecting Guangzhou to other key cities in southern China, including Dongguan, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Upon its completion, the Yuzhu Tunnel will bridge the Pazhou Economic Development Zone and Yuzhu Port, essential to the development of business in Guangzhou.

The ME by Meliá brand will also open at least four more hotels in 2023 and 2024 in Malaga (Spain), Malta, Lisbon (Portugal) and Guadalajara (Mexico).

For more information, visit www.mebymelia.com.

