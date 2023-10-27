Thailand’s First INNSiDE by Meliá Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening

The 34-floor, 208-key INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit celebrated its opening in July. It is Thailand’s first INNSiDE by Meliá hotel and the fourth Meliá Hotels International property to debut in the kingdom after nautical-themed Meliá Koh Samui, wellness-inspired Meliá Phuket Mai Khao and urban hotel Meliá Chiang Mai opened in 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Ranging from 215 square feet to 688 square feet, the hotel’s eight accommodation categories fall under two umbrellas: INNSiDE Room and The Townhouse. The INNSiDE Room King and INNSiDE Room Twin each span 215 square feet and have a king-size bed and twin beds, respectively, while the INNSiDE Connecting Room spans 430 square feet. Anchored by work desks and signature bedding, in-room perks include complimentary minibar items, organic bath amenities, cork yoga mats, 50-inch TVs, Wi-Fi and USB chargers. Rooms on the upper floors afford great views of the Thai capital.

The Giant Swing Pool Bar is located on the 34th floor. Adjacent to the infinity pool is a rooftop terrace, dotted with outdoor lounges and sunbeds. The open-air pool bar serves Mediterranean, Thai and international snacks and beverages. By night, the pool bar becomes an upper-floor extension of the hotel’s 33rd floor LUZ Bangkok Tapas Bar, which offers tapas, Spanish wines, beer on tap, cocktails and signature sangrias. The Kites Eatery offers a healthy buffet breakfast and an à la carte menu from noon, besides customized lunches and banquets for meetings and events. The Open Living Lounge is a café and lobby bar integrated into the 32nd floor’s coworking space. It serves a grab-and-go menu and specializes in Thai and Western comfort food. With drink trolleys in circulation, The Open Living Lounge’s offerings include coffee, juices, kombucha and a Spanish afternoon tea.

The hotel’s 32nd floor co-working space includes five meeting rooms and multifunctional areas ideal for social and corporate events.

Room service is available 24/7. The hotel offers a 24-hour Infit Gym and a concierge service. Its range of sustainability efforts include a ban on single-use plastic, recycled glass bottles for drinking water and biodegradable takeaway boxes, in-room paper and plastic free collaterals and complimentary organic amenities.

The hotel is a 30-minute ride from Suvarnabhumi Airport and close to the On Nut BTS Skytrain station and Bangkok’s largest convention center, BITEC.

For more information, visit www.melia.com.

