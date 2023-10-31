Marriott Unveils Trio of Beachside Resorts in Vietnam

Marriott International has announced the opening of three beachfront properties in Vietnam: Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa, Hon Tre Island; Danang Marriott Resort & Spa, Non Nuoc Beach Villas; and Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa. The three newly opened hotels are owned by hospitality company Vinpearl.

This trio of new resorts reaffirms Marriott Bonvoy’s position in Nha Trang and Danang, and marks the group’s entry into Hoi An. Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa, Hon Tre Island becomes Marriott’s largest hotel in the country with 829 keys; Danang Marriott Resort & Spa, Non Nuoc Beach Villas is the group’s first oceanfront all-pool villa resort in Vietnam; and Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa becomes the first Renaissance-branded beachfront resort in Vietnam.

Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa, Hon Tre Island offers 403 rooms and suites, plus 426 two-, three- and four-bedroom villas. Set on a stretch of beach at Hon Tre Island, just off the coast of Nha Trang in south-central Vietnam, this destination is ideal for leisure breaks and out-of-town events. Guests have access to four restaurants and bars, seven pools, two tennis courts, a fitness center, the Qan Spa, kids’ club and playground, and indoor and outdoor event venues. With the brand’s signature M Passport program, families traveling with children can enjoy activities such as sandcastle sculpting and beach games, besides exploring VinWonders Nha Trang theme park and enjoying a round at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang. Cam Ranh International Airport is just 40 minutes away.

Danang Marriott Resort & Spa, Non Nuoc Beach Villas is located on Vietnam’s central coast, just steps from the Non Nuoc Beach and surrounded by popular attractions. Designed in a neo-classical style, Marriott’s first all-villa resort in Vietnam offers a collection of two-, three- and four-bedroom villas, each with private plunge pools and sun decks. Ideal for family vacations, the resort offers experiences under the M Passport program, such as in-villa picnics, beach activities, explorations of the Marble Mountains and more. Facilities include five dining and social venues, an outdoor pool, fitness center, spa, kids’ club and two tennis courts. Danang International Airport is only a 20-minute drive away.

Lastly, Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa marks Marriott’s entry into Hoi An, connecting travelers with the UNESCO World Heritage town known for its classical shophouses and cobbled streets. Located at Cua Dai Beach, this 218-key property offers accommodations ranging from rooms and suites to beachfront pool villas. The resort also offers signature restaurants and bars, a spa, 24/7 fitness center, tennis court and infinity pool. The hotel’s meeting space includes a 5,123-square-foot Grand Ballroom and an outdoor venue for 650 people. Danang International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.

These three new properties take Marriott’s total nationwide portfolio in Vietnam to 19 hotels and resorts, comprising eight of the group’s brands, which includes JW Marriott, Autograph Collection and Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts.

For more information, visit www.marriott.com.

Related Stories

Thailand’s First INNSiDE by Meliá Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening

Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion in Vietnam Unveils New Offers

Banyan Tree Group Debuts Garrya Bianti Yogyakarta in Java

Thailand Gets Its First M Social Hotel