Standard International Unveils New Hospitality Brand

The StandardX, Melbourne, the first of a new hotel concept from Standard International, is set to open in February 2024.

Twenty-five years ago, The Standard, Hollywood opened its doors on the Sunset Strip. Now, The StandardX distills The Standard experience down to its very essence: "Its X-factor." As the younger sibling of The Standard, The StandardX design is visible through minimalist rooms, complemented by cultural programming. The brand selects locations that are known for their art, fashion and music scenes.

Located in the vibrant, post-industrial enclave of Fitzroy, The StandardX, Melbourne is rooted in a neighborhood with a storied history of iconic record stores, sticky-carpeted punk clubs, legendary writers' haunts and party spots. The hotel takes inspiration from Fitzroy’s '70s and '80s heyday, when artists like Nick Cave, Ollie Olsen, Stuart Grant and Rowland S. Howard established the Little Band scene and created a hotbed of creative energy where experimental art, music and culture flourished.

Upon entering the lobby through a revolving door, the ground floor opens to an airy elevated loft with a fireplace. Columns wrapped in macrame by local artist Sarah Smalltown and paintings from Dane Lovett are complemented by custom furniture and antique pieces. A contemporary, uncomplicated aesthetic spans eight floors, with room categories ranging from the intimate Cozy King to the spacious Suite Spot. Amid a palette of blue and white in the guestrooms, a plush bed sits focally, complemented by a millwork ledge that doubles as a writing corner and open closet. Apart from 24-hour room service and guest experiences, the higher floors offer views across Fitzroy and the city.

There are three food and beverage concepts. Set atop the hotel is The Roof, a secret hideaway accessible exclusively to hotel guests, offering a dining experience inspired by the flavors of Mercado Medellin. Executive Chef Justin Dingle-Garciyya showcases dishes including tacos, ceviche and more. The property will also house BANG, an all-day Thai concept.

The StandardX’s approach to easygoing hospitality is visible at The Box, a retail concept that includes everyday essentials, lifestyle items, as well as snacks and beverages to be enjoyed on-the-go or in room.

Standard International has future expansion plans for The StandardX brand, with potential targets in Bangkok, Brooklyn, East Austin and more. For more details, visit www.atandardx.com and www.standardx.com/melbourne.

