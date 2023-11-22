Marriott Expands The Luxury Collection in Europe

Marriott International has announced its expansion in Europe with the opening of Paragraph Freedom Square, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Tbilisi. The hotel marks The Luxury Collection’s debut in Georgia on the border of Europe and Asia. The group also has plans for an upcoming Greece property in 2024.

Designed by architectural firm Hausart Georgia, Paragraph Freedom Square is housed in a contemporary building with a double-curved glass façade that reflects nearby attractions, including the State Opera House, the City Assembly and Neoclassical-style art museums. Paragraph Freedom Square’s interiors, designed by HAT Design Paris, draw inspiration from Georgia’s heritage and indigenous history. The hotel has 220 guestrooms and suites stocked with local wines and spacious bathrooms with bespoke amenities.

The hotel additionally houses five restaurants and bars: Ostigan serves seasonal menus wth local delicacies alongside continental cuisine; located on the ninth floor, Chinari serves wines and cocktails in an intimate setting overlooking the city; Eary is the hotel’s seasonal rooftop terrace where guests can enjoy light bites or gather with friends and family over brunch in summer; Gulama offers an extensive spread for daily breakfast; and Talani is the lobby bar serving cakes and pastries with artisanal coffees and teas.

Paragraph Spa on the top floors has six private treatment rooms, offering a range of body massages and ESPA facial treatments. Other facilities include an infinity pool, an indoor circular pool and a fitness center with views of Freedom Square. Besides Technogym equipment, the fitness center is the first PRAMA studio in Georgia to provide a personalized high-intensity circuit training program with options for music, videos, mood lighting and interactive flooring accessible via a mobile app.

Good to know: The hotel’s “Destination Discovery” program offers a range of immersive experiences, including wine tasting sessions, cooking classes and tours of the State Opera House.

Continuing its expansion in Europe, Marriott International has also signed an agreement to bring The Luxury Collection to the Dodecanese Islands in Greece, following an extensive renovation of Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa. Expected to open in summer 2024, Patmos Aktis, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Greece will be the only luxury resort on the island of Patmos.

Designed by Stylianidis Vaggelis Architects and Anastassiadis Architecture & Design, renovations are expected to include all 56 guestrooms, suites and villas (with additional guestrooms to be added on in 2025), a signature restaurant, and a bar and terrace with views of Grikos Bay. The culinary vision for Plefsis Tavern, a traditional Greek taverna on the beach, includes authentic Dodecanese cuisine with a fresh look from design touches inspired by its seafront setting. The hotel will also feature a refreshed spa.

The concept for the resort’s interior design, led by Patricia Anastassiadis, will utilize a color palette of creams, whites and soft blue tones.

At Patmos Aktis, guests can explore the unique volcanic landscape, with its hiking trails, whitewashed hilltop villages and ancient monasteries. They can spend the day sailing between beaches and the nearby Arkoi islands or learn the secrets of Greek cuisine with market tours and cooking classes.

For more information, visit www.marriott.com.

