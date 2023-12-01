Omni Hotels & Resorts Updates Select Guest Loyalty Program

Omni Hotels & Resorts has announced new details about its enhanced Select Guest Loyalty Program making it easier and faster to achieve and retain Select Guest status. Representing the first major program update in a decade, members will now be recognized and rewarded based on all the experiences they enjoy during their stay.

The Select Guest Loyalty Program reflects Omni Hotels & Resorts’ philosophy that experiences matter and it incentivizes guests to explore more destinations and on-property experiences more frequently. Loyalty members will continue to earn rewards at the same rate as today for each night of their stay. In addition, however, they will now also earn rewards each time they dine at any on-property restaurant, play a round of golf, spend a day at the spa, or charge just about anything to their room. To that extent, members will be able to quickly accelerate their status tier in the program based on their total spend.

Beginning in 2024, Omni will introduce revamped tier names and structure. The new tiers progress from Member to Insider to Champion to Icon status, each delivering increasing levels of recognition, benefits, and free nights. Select Guest status will now be determined by members’ on-property spend accumulated within each calendar year.

Select Guests earn rewards—to be called Omni Credits—for every night stayed and for purchases beyond the room. Omni provides guests with authentic local experiences, and the updated program is designed to make sure members make the most of everything the property has to offer. From beachside resorts to city-center hotels, members can redeem a free night reward for the same 100 Omni Credits at all 50-plus properties.

Based on member feedback, Omni will continue to offer popular and distinct benefits from the current program, including:

Free night rewards redeemable at any Omni hotel or resort (no complicated redemption categories or award charts)

Exclusive access to on-property Loyalty Ambassadors delivering personalized service

A selection of complimentary amenities such as Wi-Fi and beverages.

Unique in-stay benefits such as complimentary clothes pressing, shoeshine service, and morning beverage delivery to the guest room

Confirmed suite upgrade at time of booking when redeeming a free night (with Icon Status)

The Status tier achieved by members by the end of 2023 will be honored at an equivalent level throughout calendar year 2024. The spending power of existing award credits remains unchanged.

To learn more, visit www.omnihotels.com/loyalty/new-select-guest-2024.

Related Stories

Hyatt Opens Sunscape Coco Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

Margaritaville All-Inclusive Resort Planned for Roatan, Honduras

Two Tapestry Collection Hotels to Debut in Baja California

W Hotels Expands in the U.K. With Edinburgh Opening