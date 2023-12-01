Hyatt Opens Sunscape Coco Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

Hyatt Hotels has announced the opening of Sunscape Coco Punta Cana, the newest addition to its Inclusive Collection. The newly remodeled 1,059-key, family-friendly resort expands the Inclusive Collection’s portfolio in the Dominican Republic to 15 resorts and marks the opening of the second Sunscape Resort & Spa branded property in the country.

The resort is located along Bavaro Beach in the town of Cabeza de Toro. It offers spacious accommodations for diverse guest preferences and needs. Along with a furnished balcony or terrace, most rooms afford full or partial views of the ocean. For those traveling with larger families, two- and three-bedroom suites offer larger accommodations, as well as connecting rooms and amenities tailored for children. Each guestroom offers conveniences such as a coffeemaker, toiletries, a minibar and more.

The Sun Club offers upgraded suites and a range of additional services, including personalized check-in and check-out service, adults-only rooms and more. Sun Club guests additionally have access to the Sun Club Lounge, a private location for both families and adults, complete with separate F&B offerings. The guest experience may be further elevated with upgraded daily minibar service and premium bath products. These guests also have access to a dedicated beach area in both adults-only and family sections.

Sunscape Coco Punta Cana offers 12 restaurants in a variety of settings, including à la carte, buffet, grab-and-go and café options. À la carte restaurants serve favorites from around the world, including Italian, Asian, and authentic Amazonian cuisine, all with no reservations required.

Sunscape Coco Punta Cana has available a range of family-friendly offerings such as the Explorer’s Club for children (three to 12 years). Activities include arts and crafts and sand castle competitions. Families can also enjoy water sports, on-site games, beach volleyball, yoga lessons and aqua aerobics.

Deal: Travelers can save up to 40 percent on their stay at Sunscape Coco Punta Cana with the “Sun, Sand + Savings” promotion through December 27, 2023, for travel through December 20, 2024.

For more information, visit www.hyattinclusivecollection.com.

Related Stories

Couples Resorts Sans Souci Expands All-Inclusive Spa Experience

Margaritaville All-Inclusive Resort Planned for Roatan, Honduras

Kempinski Resort and Residences Coming to Grace Bay Beach

New "Mega-Resort" Could Be Coming to Jamaica