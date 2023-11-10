Couples Resorts Sans Souci Expands All-Inclusive Spa Experience

Couples Sans Souci in Jamaica’s Ocho Rios has unveiled the Hibiscus Oasis Spa Villa following an 18-month transformation. Formerly the Hibiscus Villa, this new room category expands the brand’s all-inclusive spa collection, which was earlier only available at Couples Tower Isle.

Guests staying at Hibiscus Oasis Spa Villa will receive complimentary access to all spa services, including a range of massages, facials and body treatments. Guests will also enjoy private airport transfers to and from Montego Bay Airport, access to the Club Mobay VIP Departure Lounge, in-villa check-in and a minibar. A gourmet private dinner prepared by one of the resort’s executive chefs will round out the experience.

“The response to the Oasis Spa Villas at Couples Tower Isle in 2017 was overwhelming. The eight villas we have there have been consistently booked and guests truly enjoy the unlimited spa treatments and private villa experience,” said Abe Issa, president of sales and marketing at Couples Resorts. “During the Couples Sans Souci renovation, we saw the opportunity to expand the program and offer it here as well.”

This refreshed villa offers an expansive living room connecting to a master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and bathroom with his-and-hers Italian showers. Beyond the living area is an open spa room and a private pool terrace with loungers. An oceanfront infinity pool with views of the Caribbean Sea and a private outdoor shower are perched at the cliff’s edge.

In addition to the Hibiscus Oasis Spa Villa, the $12 million renovation at Couples Sans Souci includes a new restaurant, upgraded spa facilities and public spaces, and enhancements ranging from fresh furnishings to walk-in showers across its 150 suites. All guests at Couples Resorts enjoy a full range of included offerings, such as golf, tennis with optional lessons, unlimited scuba diving and watersports, off-property excursions, 24-hour gourmet dining, unlimited drinks, customized in-room mini-bars, nightly entertainment, and more.

Spa services are only included for bookings confirmed after June 1, 2023. A minimum stay of five nights is required for Hibiscus Oasis Spa Villa reservations, except December 26 to January 2 when the minimum length of stay is seven nights.

For more information, visit www.couples.com/sans-souci.

Related Stories

Frenchman’s Reef Opens Heavenly Spa by Westin

The Cove Eleuthera Reopens for ’23 Winter Season

British Colonial Hotel in Nassau to Reopen This Winter

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Debuts Food & Slime Festival