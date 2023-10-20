Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Debuts Inaugural Food & Slime Festival

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts has announced its inaugural Food & Slime Festival this fall at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya in Mexico. The fall fest is a creative spin on a traditional food and wine fair, and will be held from November 3–30, 2023, with a special Thanksgiving menu available over the holiday.

Guests can expect "slime-centric entertainment, decor and elevated food and beverage offerings," all included with their stay.

At Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, guests can savor Daily Epic Eats at select restaurants with Slime-inspired culinary delights such as Polpettine della Slime (green pasta topped with meatballs), Shrimp with Slime Pasta, Double Slime-Drenched Burger with green buns, Slime Inner Core, a cheesecake parfait encased in green chocolate, and the Bring on the Slime Roll with sushi dressed in honey green sauce. The weekly pop-up Gourmet Slime Fair offers green cotton candy, green popcorn, cocktails and mocktails. Additionally, visitors can have their face painted, queue up for a bouncy house, meet their favorite Nick characters, enjoy performances by Green Party Band or attend a weekly Slime Beach Party.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya also offers Daily Epic Eats with Slurp ’n’ Slime, Slime-a-tini, Green Waffles with Slime Syrup, Ravioli con Slime, Ceviche Verde embellished with the catch of the day, Aquachile with Slime, Sublime Slime Lubina and green burgers with green cheddar cheese sauce. Throughout the month, guests can enjoy Super Slimings, pop-up culinary experiences, brick-oven pizzas and a night full of dancing at the Tiki Beach Party or Mexican Fiesta. Guests can visit Plaza Orange for Slime Nights, a party experience featuring interactive photo ops, challenges, dancing, and more.

The group’s signature seasonal events available throughout the year include Nick Jr. Friends Event, Summer of Spongebob, Nickelodeon Holiday Extravaganza and Slime Break Getaway. Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts offer guests complimentary access to Aqua Nick water park, themed family suites, Nickelodeon Place, Club Nick for children, signature Sliming events, and the Gourmet Inclusive Experience by Karisma.

Tip: Guests making reservations by November 23, 2023 can save up to 60 percent when booking their stay.

For more information, visit www.karismahotels.com.

