The Cove Eleuthera Reopens for ’23 Winter Season

The Cove Eleuthera has reopened for the 2023 winter season with new programming and newly appointed chefs at the helm of Freedom Restaurant & Sushi Bar. On the heels of a multi-phased renovation that included upgrades to guestrooms, property grounds, and its signature restaurant, The Cove now offers 29 villas, suites and bungalows; diverse dining, spa suites and an array of tours. With new flights, such as Atlanta-Eleuthera Delta routes operating throughout November, getting to the destination is easier than ever before.

The Cove Eleuthera has introduced a seahorse excursion to Sweetings Pond, a 1.5-mile-long landlocked lagoon connected invisibly to the ocean. Known for the densest population of seahorses in the world, Sweetings Pond showcases a snorkeling experience to see these creatures. The non-profit organization that manages national parks in Eleuthera and throughout the country, the Bahamas National Trust (BNT), has taken steps to create “Seahorse National Park” to further protect and conserve this fragile aquatic habitat. The resort has a relationship with BNT, allowing its guests a guided, firsthand experience.

Freedom Restaurant & Sushi Bar has welcomed Bryan and Louise English as head chef and head pastry chef, respectively. The husband-and-wife duo bring their talents from South Africa and will be responsible for leading the F&B team, revamping the restaurant’s menu and creating enhanced culinary experiences for guests and locals alike.

Freedom Restaurant recently completed a transformation led by California-based BAR Architects & Interiors. The restaurant features natural textures accented with lush greenery to mimic the island’s limestone cliffs. Colors draw inspiration from the Caribbean islands, Atlantic Ocean and ripening Gregory Town pineapples.

A bar area overlooking the hilltop pool and floor-to-ceiling windows provide panoramic waterfront views. Freedom now features a central sushi bar anchored by a vibrant mural by Nassau native, Angelika Wallace-Whitfield. The team also collaborated with artist and author, Windy Chien, known for her woven knot installations, to design sculptural screens that create intimate seating arrangements for guests. The forms of these installations represent the crashing waves along the beach, creating a sense of openness and offering guests privacy while they dine.

As babymoons continue to be a popular trend for expectant parents seeking a getaway before their little one arrives, The Cove has created an exclusive package, the “Bahamas Babymoon.” Couples can relax and rejuvenate with beachside massages, homemade organic mint tea, daily breakfast and a branded onesie.

Festive programming includes letters to Santa for the little ones, Junkanoo costume making, Santa meet and greets, extravagant feasts and more.

For more information, call (242) 335-5141 or visit www.thecoveeleuthera.com.

