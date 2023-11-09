Frenchman’s Reef Opens Heavenly Spa by Westin

Frenchman’s Reef has announced the official opening of its Heavenly Spa by Westin at The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef. The new Heavenly Spa by Westin offers the latest in rejuvenating health treatments as well as traditional wellness and dry salon services.

The 10,200-square-foot spa facility features 13 treatment rooms, including one couples suite. Guests are welcomed with a fresh herbal blend of warm tea and a homemade lavender chamomile cookie in the Spa Relaxation Room, where they can sink into one of the plush lounge beds or chaises or enjoy a meditative moment in one of the floating chairs as they gaze out across the Serenity Pool and Charlotte Amalie Harbor. The spa experience extends outdoors into the courtyard lounge and the Serenity Pool, which features a cold plunge and vitality pool.

The Heavenly Spa treatment menu features a range of massages, body treatments, facials, waxing and signature journeys. One signature offering, the Four O’Clock Flower Soothing Facial, features products from Arcona, the skincare line that has been derived from the mirabilis jalapa flower. This 60-minute treatment helps to balance the challenges of rosacea, hydrates and strengthens the skin with botanical lipids and includes a very mild, soothing enzyme peel, which balances color and texture for a smooth, even appearance. A celebrity favorite, the Red-Carpet Radiance Treatment reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the face with a focus on the eyes and upper lip as well as the hands.

Body treatments feature scrubs, oils and moisturizers of a local and woman-owned skin care range Good T’ings.

Additionally, Heavenly Journeys include a combination of signature treatments. The Caribbean Escape package revitalizes the senses and skin through a 90-minute Red-Carpet Radiance Treatment, a 60-minute Relaxation Massage, and a 30-minute Back Enzyme Treatment.

Before and after their spa experience, guests enjoy access to additional wellness amenities including private locker rooms featuring an infrared sauna, steam room and showers as well as the Spa Relaxation Room and Serenity Pool.

Frenchman’s Reef and its two resorts—The Westin Beach Resort & Spa, and Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach Resort, an Autograph Collection are operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.

For more information, call +1 340-249–0100 or visit www.frenchmansreefstthomas.com.

