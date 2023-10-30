Bahia Principe Luxury Esmeralda in Punta Cana Reopens

Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts has announced the reopening of Bahia Principe Luxury Esmeralda, located in the beachfront destination of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. After nearly eight months and a $35 million investment, the newly renovated property draws inspiration from the indigenous people of the Caribbean, the Taíno. Guests can enjoy new culinary offerings, upscale amenities and new room categories starting December 2023.

The resort’s grounds include a tribute to the traditional Taíno sport of “batú.” This ancient game, played within a rectangular space enclosed by rocks, has been incorporated using stone elements and rugged textures. The lobby and buffet areas serve as a symbolic representation of the home of the “cacique,” or the local leader of an indigenous group. The living and entertainment spaces are designed for the “nitaínos,” the nobility and warriors; the outdoor areas and theater are dedicated to the culture, embodying the spirit of the “bohiques,” who held the roles of priests and healers; and the restaurants give nod to the “naborías,” who were skilled fishermen, farmers and artisans.

The family-oriented Bahia Principe Luxury Esmeralda presents enhanced room amenities, as well as new room categories and the inclusion of Premium Deluxe swim-up suites. In a first for the Bahia Principe brand, the resort has introduced two themed culinary outlets: Taino Restaurant and Mongolian Restaurant.

Good to know: Guests at Bahia Principe Luxury Esmeralda can take advantage of exchange privileges with neighboring properties, which include Bahia Principe Luxury Ambar, Bahia Principe Grand Aquamarine, Bahia Principe Grand Punta Cana, Bahia Principe Grand Bavaro, and Bahia Principe Grand Turquesa + Fantasia Punta Cana. This allows guests access to a total of 26 restaurants, 34 bars, and 9 swimming pools, all conveniently connected by an internal shuttle service.

For more information, visit www.bahia-principe.com.

