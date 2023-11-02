British Colonial Hotel in Nassau to Reopen This Winter

British Colonial, an iconic Nassau hotel with more than 100 years of history, will reopen this winter, showcasing a redesign inclusive of its guestrooms, public spaces, amenities and onsite programs. Following a 22-month closure, the property will reopen as an independently operated boutique hotel.

The 288 newly redesigned rooms include 25 signature suites occupying seven floors of the building. Guests can expect marble bathrooms, 50-inch flat-screen TVs and desks designed for travelers looking to work remotely with ease. Highlights include the spacious Prime Minister Suite and One-Bedroom Suites with adjoining parlors. Additional options include City View, Garden View, Oceanview, and Premium Oceanview rooms.

British Colonial will offer seven F&B outlets when it opens, including The Mahogany Club, the hotel’s flagship fine dining restaurant; Woodes Rogers Tavern, a signature martini bar with live music and entertainment; Sakana Noodle & Sushi Bar, serving local seafood with Pan-Asian influences; The Red Pearle Grille poolside bar and grill; Burn Cigar Bar with outdoor patio seating; British Colonial Trading Company, a café that serves fresh coffee and lighter fare; and the Tamarind Marketplace, which offers a full buffet breakfast.

The property will also have two beachfront freshwater outdoor pools overlooking a 300-foot private white-sand beach, offering a shallow area with floating loungers and private cabanas in addition to a deeper plunge pool. Guests can also browse the Heritage Shoppe, which has locally curated sundries and souvenirs.

In addition, the hotel will have more than 18,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, accommodating groups of up to 800 guests. Three outdoor spaces with ocean views are complemented by 13 indoor meeting rooms. Pre-function and breakout spaces include the Governor’s Club and the Churchill Boardroom. Second-level event spaces such as the Windsor Ballroom and Queen Elizabeth Ballroom are ideal for destination weddings and larger events.

Situated on Bay Street in downtown Nassau, the property’s is located near popular attractions such as the Nassau Cruise Port, straw market and beaches.

For more information, visit www.britishcolonial.com.

Related Stories

Bahia Principe Luxury Esmeralda in Punta Cana Reopens

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Debuts Food & Slime Festival

Sandals’ “Island Inclusive” Dining Program Debuts in Nassau

Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa Debuts in Western Caribbean