Kempinski Resort and Residences Coming to Grace Bay Beach

Kempinski Hotels has been named operator of a new luxury resort and residences project located on Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. The project is being developed by JTRE, a European real estate developer, and will be operated by Kempinski.

Set in a 11-acre stretch of Grace Bay Beach, the luxury resort and residences offers 431 feet of white sand beachfront. The low-footprint design calls for four beachfront villas and 72 condominium residences. Situated on the eastern end of Grace Bay Beach, the property is just minutes from the Royal Turks and Caicos Golf Club, shops and restaurants, other attractions and conveniences, and a short drive to the destination’s international airport.

The three main condo-style residences on the property are stepped back from the beach to allow for a courtyard. They are configured as studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom suites as well as four- and five-bedroom penthouse units. Four one-story villas, each with six ocean-facing bedrooms, will also be available at the front of the property.

The resort will have a lush lobby and bar with a view over the entire resort. The low-density property layout will allow for ample space to dine, socialize and relax. Facilities include three dining venues, a beach club, two resort-style pools, an indoor spa and fitness center, tennis and paddle courts, a kids club, as well as an indoor golf simulator.

Ownership opportunities include beachside condominiums under a strata regime; and private villas offered as a land parcel with a construction contract. Pre-construction pricing and availability are to be announced in early 2024.

For more information, visit www.kempinski.com.

