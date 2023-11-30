Margaritaville All-Inclusive Resort Planned for Roatan, Honduras

Margaritaville and Karisma Hotels & Resorts have announced plans to debut the newest all-inclusive resort under the Island Reserve Inclusive Collection: Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Roatan in Bay Islands, Honduras. This destination will complement Karisma and Margaritaville’s footprint in Mexico, Belize and the Dominican Republic, joining Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya, and Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, Belize.

Margaritaville Island Reserve Inclusive Collection by Karisma debuted as Margaritaville’s first collection of all-inclusive luxury properties. These luxury resorts combine Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ signature service and F&B concepts with Margaritaville’s authentic sense of fun, signature F&B concepts and iconic design elements.

Margaritaville and Karisma Hotels & Resorts will partner with development group Island Shipping, S. de R.L. to bring this all-inclusive resort to life. The new-build property, slated for completion in 2025, will include 164 rooms, live outdoor music venues, a spa and branded dining concepts, including LandShark Brewery, JWB Steakhouse, The Beach House and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar.

Located in the waters of the Caribbean, Roatan—part of Honduras’ Bay Islands—is gaining recognition as a relatively undiscovered destination. Known for its vibrant coral reefs, Roatan’s underwater wonders attract divers and snorkelers seeking a marine paradise. The island’s lush landscapes, untapped beaches and tropical climate further enhance its appeal, providing a serene backdrop for those seeking relaxation.

For more information, visit www.margaritavilleresorts.com.

