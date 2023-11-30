W Hotels Expands in the U.K. With Edinburgh Opening

W Edinburgh has made its debut with a bold design and signature “Whatever/Whenever” service. Highlights include a rooftop deck offering 360-degree views, as well as the W Hotels brand’s Sound Suite recording studio, a first for the U.K., and the second in Europe. W Edinburgh sits in the heart of the St. James Quarter, a newly revitalized neighborhood in the city center, which offers retail, entertainment and dining.

The hotel comprises three buildings positioned around St. James Square: The Ribbon Building, James Craig Walk and the Quarter House, with a total of 199 rooms and 45 suites, many with outdoor terraces. Interiors draw influence from the elements of the coastal city built on volcanic rock, with fire and water providing juxtaposed inspiration throughout. To that effect, volcanic rock is used in the Welcome Desk, while the W Lounge bar and mini bars use tonal hues throughout.

Spanning 1,600 square feet with views of the Edinburgh skyline, the Extreme Wow Suite offers a living area with a spacious dining room and rock bar inspired by the city’s volcanic beginnings. The guestroom has a round super-king-sized bed and walk-in wardrobe, while the bathroom has a free-standing bath, private sauna, walk-in shower and vanity. The suite’s private terrace affords views of Edinburgh Castle.

W Edinburgh houses three dining concepts; the top floors and panoramic terraces of the hotel are home to the country’s first SUSHISAMBA restaurant alongside an iteration of the W Lounge, while a Brazilian-inspired speakeasy named João’s Place is located elsewhere. SUSHISAMBA, blending the cultures of Japan, Brazil and Peru, will offer a selection of signature dishes among new Edinburgh specialties incorporating local Scottish produce. The open kitchen and fiery robata grill serve roasted meats, vegetables and fish, while SUSHISAMBA’s small plate style of service encourages a “shared” dining experience.

The destination W Lounge offers a creative spin on Gaelic cuisine. The sharing concept menu and cocktails focus on Scotland, Wales and Ireland. Lastly, João’s Place is a secret apartment speakeasy, offering colorful evenings of music, sunset sessions and cocktails inside the intimate studio inspired by João’s Liberdade neighborhood of São Paulo, Brazil. Other facilities include Away Spa and FIT fitness center.

