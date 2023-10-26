JetBlue Announces Seasonal Flights to Dublin and Edinburgh

JetBlue has opened bookings for two new transatlantic destinations: Dublin and Edinburgh.

Daily seasonal service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Dublin Airport (DUB) will begin March 13, 2024, and continue through September 30, 2024. Daily seasonal service from New York’s JFK to Edinburgh Airport (EDI) will begin May 22, 2024, and is scheduled through September 30, 2024. These mark JetBlue’s fourth and fifth transatlantic markets. (The carrier currently offers daily nonstop service to London, Paris and Amsterdam from New York, and London and Amsterdam from Boston.)

Flights to Dublin and Edinburgh will operate daily on JetBlue’s Airbus A321neo with Mint aircraft with 16 redesigned Mint Suite seats and 144 core seats. The airline’s premium Mint experience offers fully lie-flat private suites with a sliding door. Restaurant-style meals are curated by Delicious Hospitality Group’s (DHG) New York City restaurants Charlie Bird, Pasquale Jones and Legacy Records. Core customers enjoy the most legroom in coach as well as fresh meals created by New York-based restaurant DIG. All customers can stay connected with free, unlimited Fly-Fi. Plus, they have access to a wide selection of entertainment, including exclusive content from Peacock.

Following the successful entry into Paris this summer, JetBlue will launch its year-round service from BOS to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) starting April 3, 2024, and will add a second daily flight from JFK to CDG on June 20, 2024. Flights to Paris will operate daily on JetBlue’s Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft with 24 Mint Suite seats and 114 core seats.

For more information, visit www.jetblue.com.

