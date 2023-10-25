Alaska Airlines Adds New Nonstops from Anchorage to NYC and San Diego

Alaska Airlines is connecting Anchorage to both New York City and San Diego with seasonal nonstop service this summer. Daily flights to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport begin June 13, 2024, and weekly flights to San Diego International Airport start May 18, 2024.

The new nonstop between the "Big Apple" and the "Last Frontier" offers New Yorkers an easier option to enjoy the wilds of Alaska with its outdoor adventures, rich Alaska Native culture, wild Alaska seafood and history-filled towns. It will be the only nonstop service between New York JFK and Anchorage.

With these new routes, Alaska Airlines will fly to 14 nonstop destinations to and from Anchorage in the summer to the Lower 48 and Hawaii. The airline will serve the following cities by mid-June from Anchorage: Chicago, Denver, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, New York, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle/Everett.

New Anchorage routes for Summer 2024:

The Anchorage-New York JFK route—at 3,386 miles—will become the longest flight in Alaska Airlines's network. The airline serve the route with its new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. It will have the longest range of any plane in Alaska's fleet.

At Alaska, First Class and Premium Class guests enjoy early boarding and generous legroom. First Class offers complimentary hot meals based on a seasonal menu with a range of West Coast-inspired flavors and various beverages. Flyers in Premium Class can also take advantage of complimentary cocktails, hand-selected wines and local beers. With power outlets at every seat on the mainline aircraft, one can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows. The aircraft are also enabled with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for purchase and the option to pre-order from a range of fresh meal selections.

