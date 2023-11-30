Two Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hotels to Debut in Baja California

Hilton has signed two franchise agreements for the upcoming conversions of the 90-room Perla La Paz, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in La Paz; and the 70-room Tropicana Los Cabos, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in San Jose del Cabo. Expected to open in early 2024, the properties will mark the debut of Tapestry by Hilton in Baja California, Mexico.

Built in 1940, the 90-key Hotel Perla recently underwent a $10 million renovation and is expected to join the Hilton portfolio as Perla La Paz, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in early 2024. Located in the golden zone of La Paz’s boardwalk, it is central to the city’s restaurants and attractions alongside vistas of the Gulf of California and Ensenada de La Paz. It has a pastel pink façade and outdoor terraces, while the renovation saw rooms surrounding the property’s courtyard remodeled. On the ground level, guests will enjoy a full-service restaurant and the second level will be home to its signature lounge El Mechudo, besides a gym and spa. Guests can also relax in the third-level pool and bar or at Madre Perla lounge.

Located 500 feet from Plaza Mijares in the heart of the coastal getaway of San Jose del Cabo, the Tropicana Inn is scheduled to debut as Tropicana Los Cabos, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in early 2024. The property is tucked in a quiet enclave near the city’s center and offers proximity to some of San Jose del Cabo’s top destinations for dining, art galleries and shopping. It captures Mexican colonial style from its veranda and exposed dark wood beams adorning the high ceilings. The traditional design continues throughout the hotel’s 70 rooms, including two suites, which boast authentic Mexican artwork. The focal point of the hotel is a floor-to-ceiling glass bar within its onsite restaurant where guests can dine in the open-air café, outdoor patio or second-level veranda.

