Playa Hotels & Resorts Renovates Wyndham Alltra in Mexico

Playa Hotels & Resorts has announced the completion of renovations at the newly renamed all-inclusive Wyndham Alltra Vallarta in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.

The transformation of the former Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit draws inspiration from ancient Huichol culture. A total of 159 rooms have been upgraded, including all Junior Suite Ocean View and Club Junior Suite Ocean View categories. Club-level guests will notice the updated Alltra VIP Club, which offers semi-private check-in and check-out service, concierge assistance, personalized cocktail service and more. Besides enjoying access to the club, they can expect upgraded minibars, in-suite coffee makers and a complimentary hydrotherapy spa experience.

Wyndham Alltra Vallarta has enhanced its culinary offerings with five revamped dining venues. From local flavors to international cuisine, guests can embark on a gastronomic journey that is all included in their room rate. For an authentic taste of Mexico, guests can visit Agave Bar, a new concept for the resort and the first Mezcaleria in the Playa Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

Good to know: The resort’s ballroom has also been renovated, making it an ideal venue for weddings, conferences, and other special occasions.

Deal: To celebrate the transformation, Wyndham Alltra Vallarta is offering a 40 percent discount on bookings. This limited-time offer is valid for stays through December 20, 2024.

Wyndham Alltra was born from the vision of “All-Inclusive Travel for All.” Wyndham Alltra Vallarta delivers on that promise by offering upscale food and beverage, services, amenities and activities with a local flavor at an exceptional value.

For more information, visit www.alltrabyplaya.com.

