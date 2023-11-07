Hyatt and Parks Hospitality To Open Four Hotels in Mexico

Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Parks Hospitality Holdings have announced a collaboration to expand Hyatt’s brand footprint in Mexico with the development of four new properties across key destinations in the country, including Mexico City, Los Cabos and Cancun. The new properties are expected to open starting 2024 and will include two Grand Hyatt hotels, a new select-service offering near the Cancun International Airport, and the debut of the Park Hyatt brand in Cancun.

Hyatt’s collaboration with PHH reflects a strong development pipeline driven by an unprecedented, sustained demand for leisure and luxury travel.

The four new properties include:

Park Hyatt Cancun: Slated to open in 2025, this resort will offer beachfront access, immersive and rare culinary experiences, bars and lounges, and more than 3,000 square feet of meeting space including a 2,000-square-foot ballroom. The hotel’s focus is on architecture and design, vibrant artwork, personalized service, and understated luxury with Cancun’s beaches as a backdrop.

Slated to open in 2025, this resort will offer beachfront access, immersive and rare culinary experiences, bars and lounges, and more than 3,000 square feet of meeting space including a 2,000-square-foot ballroom. The hotel’s focus is on architecture and design, vibrant artwork, personalized service, and understated luxury with Cancun’s beaches as a backdrop. Grand Hyatt Mexico Santa Fe: Slated to open in 2025, this 287-room hotel will be the first urban Grand Hyatt property in Mexico and the second Grand Hyatt hotel in the region. It will offer 360-degree views of the city, more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space and be an integral part of the mixed-use project Distrito Santa Fe .

Slated to open in 2025, this 287-room hotel will be the first urban Grand Hyatt property in Mexico and the second Grand Hyatt hotel in the region. It will offer 360-degree views of the city, more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space and be an integral part of the mixed-use project . Grand Hyatt Los Cabos: Slated to open in 2026 and situated within the OLEADA Pacific Living & Golf private resort community, this immersive property will offer 1,200 acres of bold luxury just 15 minutes west of Cabo San Lucas and 30 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport . The 300-room hotel designed by SB Architects will feature an 18-hole golf course designed by Golf Hall of Famer, Ernie Els , and multiple restaurants and bars serving signature cocktails and cuisine. The luxury OLEADA resort community will span nearly a mile offering resort and residential options, a garden where fresh herbs, fruits and vegetables are grown, nature trails for hiking and cycling and much more.

Slated to open in 2026 and situated within the private resort community, this immersive property will offer 1,200 acres of bold luxury just 15 minutes west of and 30 minutes from . The 300-room hotel designed by will feature an 18-hole golf course designed by Golf Hall of Famer, , and multiple restaurants and bars serving signature cocktails and cuisine. The luxury OLEADA resort community will span nearly a mile offering resort and residential options, a garden where fresh herbs, fruits and vegetables are grown, nature trails for hiking and cycling and much more. Hyatt Place Cancun Airport: Slated to open in late 2026 and conveniently located less than 10 minutes away from Cancun International Airport, this 156-room property will offer a new select-service option for leisure and business travelers, featuring contemporary design, spacious areas, and 24/7 conveniences.

For more information about Hyatt hotels, visit hyatt.com.

Related Stories

Panama's Los Establos Boutique Resort Unveils Pickleball Court

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Debuts Food & Slime Festival

Hacienda Xcanatun Celebrates the Opening of Angsana Spa

Hyatt Announces Opening of Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club