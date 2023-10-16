Hyatt Announces Opening of Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club

Hyatt Hotels has announced the newest addition to the Inclusive Collection: Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club. The opening of the 300-suite and private villa, adults-only resort marks the expansion of the Inclusive Collection’s presence in Mexico to 44 total resorts and the 12th Secrets Resort & Spa branded property in the country.

Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club is located in downtown Tulum, just minutes from the beach within the Aldea Zama Complex. Each suite has rock elements and spa-like soaking tubs on the terraces, while swim-out suites offer a secluded experience. Guests can enjoy a minibar service and a private furnished balcony or terrace. Preferred Club suites offer all standard amenities and services as well as premium locations, a private lounge, upgraded mini-bar service, exclusive rooftop plunge pool and beach-style swimming pool, upgraded bathroom amenities, complimentary access to the hydrotherapy circuit once per stay, and more.

The five-bedroom villa at Secrets Tulum Beach Club offers views of the Caribbean Sea and can accommodate 10 guests. Facilities include a private elevator, lounge areas, living space, plunge pool and a rooftop with wet bar, besides a private chef and 24-hour concierge services.

Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club offers eight culinary options, including three à la carte gourmet restaurants, besides 24-hour in-suite dining. Special menu options, such as gluten-free and vegetarian, are also available. Culinary adventures include gourmet cooking classes, tequila tastings and themed dining nights, while the Chef’s Table tour of the kitchen and appetizers, wine tasting and romantic dinners are available for an additional cost. Alongside the eight dining options, four bars and lounges are available for guests to enjoy including a rooftop bar, music lounge and sports bar.

Secrets Tulum Beach Club is located in Tulum’s Hotel Zone, just minutes from the main resort. Facilities include two eateries and a bar with ocean views, as well as private spa cabins and shower rooms.

Secrets Spa by Pevonia houses hot tubs, treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge, saunas, steam rooms, private showers, a hammam, and a private spa deck. Additionally, the hydrotherapy circuit includes a cold plunge, hot tub and steam room. Activities include wellness and yoga classes, cocktail classes, dance lessons, aqua aerobics, water polo and more. For an additional cost with third-party vendors, guests can also go scuba diving and deep-sea fishing in the Caribbean Sea and enjoy a round of golf at Riviera Maya Golf Club and El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course.

For more information, visit www.tulumresortbeachclub.com.

