Panama's Los Establos Boutique Resort Unveils Pickleball Court

Los Establos Boutique Resort, set in the lush landscapes of Panama's highlands with views of Volcán Barú, has announced an addition to its array of offerings: A pickleball court. As the first luxury resort in the region to offer facilities for this rapidly growing sport, Los Establos is inviting guests to immerse themselves in the thrill of pickleball while surrounded by the natural beauty of Boquete.

Pickleball enthusiasts and novices alike can now enjoy the exhilaration of this sport against a backdrop of pristine mountain vistas and tropical gardens as seen from the court's hilltop location. With professional-grade facilities and a panoramic view of Volcán Barú, the property aims to become the premier destination for pickleball in Panama.

To further enhance the guest experience, Los Establos introduces "Tea Time in Paradise." This unique offering showcases the rich heritage of Panama's tea production, particularly from the picturesque town of Boquete, known for its fertile volcanic soil and ideal climate for tea cultivation, especially white, green, black and Oolong. Of course, there is also plenty of coffee to go around, as well, given that the resort is home to one of the country’s oldest coffee plantations and processing mills. Built more than 100 years ago by the founder of Kotowa Coffee, this mill offers a history of farming and cultivation practices.

Further, taking a break from the pickleball court, guests can indulge in one of the 13 tours included in every stay at the resort, from tea tasting and coffee plantation tours to hikes, waterfalls and much more.

All-inclusive rates cover one excursion is included per day, with the exception of arrival and departure days. For more information, visit www.losestablospanama.com.

