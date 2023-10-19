Hacienda Xcanatun Celebrates the Opening of Angsana Spa

Hacienda Xcanatun, Angsana Heritage Collection has announced the opening of its new Angsana Spa.

The newly built spa offers a range of Asian and Mexican therapies, drawing from native plants from Thailand and Mexico to provide multiple benefits for the limbic nervous system. The spa’s new treatment cabins have been designed to accommodate both individuals and couples. All rooms are equipped with private bathrooms, showers and steam facilities.

Intimate and curated service is a fundamental aspect of Angsana Spa’s philosophy, creating a customized experience for each guest. At the time of arrival, a welcome ritual to calm the senses awaits each visitor. Guests are invited to "co-create" their treatments by completing a detailed form and consultation with a therapist.

Angsana Spa offers a variety of treatments to choose from, based on oriental traditions, in addition to massage oils sourced from Asia. Its flagship treatments include:

Javanese – Adapted to ancient Balinese techniques, this deep-tissue massage releases tension and promotes improvements in sleep patterns

– Adapted to ancient Balinese techniques, this deep-tissue massage releases tension and promotes improvements in sleep patterns Dream – Specially created for fatigued bodies, this relaxing massage relieves tense muscles with warm oil that is a mixture of sesame oil and jojoba with a high concentration of vitamin E

With the launch of the new spa, Hacienda Xcanatun, Angsana Heritage Collection has also created a space for yoga and meditation, located atop a pond, providing a unique space for reflection and inspiration.

For more information, visit www.angsana.com/mexico/hacienda-xcanatun.

